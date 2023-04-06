Emmy Rossum Announces She and Husband Sam Esmail Secretly Welcomed Baby No. 2: Details

A secret surprise! Emmy Rossum announced that she and husband Sam Esmail quietly welcomed their second child.

“On a foggy Wednesday morning, our son was born,” the Shameless alum, 36, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, April 6, revealing her baby’s birthdate as Wednesday, April 5.

The little one weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was 19 and a half inches long. While Rossum didn’t show any full photos of the newborn, she shared a picture of his footprints.

Courtesy of Emmy Rossum/Instagram

The New York native also gave fans a glimpse at her son’s face from the side in a black-and-white snap.

The “Slow Me Down” songstress, who never publicly shared she was expecting, later posted a third photo of her pregnant baby bump ahead of her son’s delivery.

Emmy Rossum Courtesy of Emmy Rossum/Instagram

Rossum’s birth announcement is similar to the one she gave when her daughter was born in May 2021.

“5.24.21 On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13AM, we welcomed our daughter into the world,” she captioned maternity shoot photos at the time. The You’re Not You actress has yet to reveal her toddler’s name.

The Phantom of the Opera star — who married the Mr. Robot creator, 45, in May 2017 — waited two months until she posted a photo of her daughter. In July 2021, Rossum shared a sweet snap kissing the back of her head.

Ahead of her daughter’s first birthday, Rossum detailed giving birth, describing it as “just about my worst nightmare.” The Angelyne alum explained during a May 2022 appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan that she took an Uber to the hospital after going into labor in New York City.

“I had this [mental] picture of me holding on [to the handle above the door] in the car with the baby coming out in the Uber,” she recalled, joking her driver’s reaction to the situation was almost too nice. “When you’re in labor and they’re driving to the hospital — I ended up getting a lovely and very conscientious Uber driver, which is not what you want when you’re in labor. I want to go. If it’s an orange [light], just take that as a green and go.”

Rossum continued: “We were driving and we were a couple of minutes away from the hospital and I was fully in contractions and I didn’t realize I was actually nine centimeters dilated at that point, so real close. I was basically 10 minutes away from having a child.”

While the Day After Tomorrow actress has been open about how she became a mother, she has yet to reveal her daughter’s face to the world. However, Rossum has documented her mommy milestones and adventures via social media — usually sharing pictures of her now 22-month-old child from the back or with her face concealed.