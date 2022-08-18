Emmy Predictions: Who Will Win And Who Should Win – ‘TV Talk’ Podcast: – The Hamden Journal

For our final TV Talk podcast of the Emmy season naturally The Hamden Journal Chief Film Critic and Awards Columnist Pete Hammond and The Hamden Journal Chief TV Critic Dominic Patten thought they would take a shot at calling some key races, not just in terms of what will win, but also in their individual views what should win.

And although surprisingly they found they agreed more often than usual, you might be taken aback at some of the answers here as they take on the Drama, Comedy, and Limited Series categories, both for program wins and those for Lead Actor and Actress in each. Find out the answers to everything by clicking the link below to check out The Hamden Journal’s TV Talk. You will also hear part of Hammond’s Behind The Lens interview with Dopesick’s Danny Strong. Enjoy.

Will Abbott Elementary after a slew of critics groups wins rise to the top and bring a key Emmy back to a Broadcast Network (remember those)? It remains the only one of the four Broadcast nets (ABC) to even have a nomination in any of these categories. Or will we see past Emmy champs returning to the winners circle on Monday September 12.

That list would include Succession, Ted Lasso, Hacks, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Barry, and Ozark in some key category wins in past seasons. Abbott’s potential win for Comedy Series might be especially interesting since it has one of the lowest totals of all the contenders with 7 nominations. Compare that to Lasso’s 20 or another newcomer, Only Murders In The Building’s 17 or the returning Barry’s 14 or another 17 for Hacks, and you can see it might be an uphill climb. Don’t tell that to Patten however. Hammond is even holding the flag for the show with the lowest total in the category. Listen and you will see why. Also can Squid Game make Emmy history, or will Better Call Saul’s widely publicized finale pull off the offset even though those final six episodes of the departing AMC series aren’t even eligible until next year. And what is the show in Drama Series that Hammond is citing as a true dark horse for an upset victory? For Limited Series will it come down to a photo finish between Dopesick and The White Lotus?