Emmanuel Macron Reelected President Of France – The Hamden Journal

Refresh for latest…: With an estimated 58.2% of the vote, Emmanuel Macron has been reelected as President of France, defeating extreme right National Rally leader Marine Le Pen who amassed 41.8%.

Coming into the final round of the election, Macron was leading in the polls. This was a rematch after 2017 and the second runoff between candidates from parties other than the traditional left and right.

The polls closed earlier this evening local time and the results were announced precisely at 8pm. Voter abstention was 28.7%, according to media reports. This is higher than in 2017 when Macron and Le Pen faced off for the first time, and is also more than the first round of voting two weeks ago. However, it is not a record breaker.

Macron’s camp has been parked on the Champ de Mars in front of the Eiffel Tower while Le Pen is in the Pavillion d’Armenonville in Paris’ 16th arrondissement. Both are due to address their supporters.

In the wake of the first round, some 400 artists lent their names to an op-ed published in Le Monde urging the electorate to put its voice behind Macron.

Signatories including Juliette Binoche, Jane Birkin, Guillaume Canet, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Mélanie Thierry wrote in the opinion piece, “Without illusions, without hesitation and without trembling, we will vote for Emmanuel Macron.” Of Le Pen, they said, “We cannot imagine, at the head of France, a candidate whose program remains that of xenophobia and withdrawal, a candidate who has made an alliance with totalitarian and warmongering powers. We cannot imagine what this terrible sign would mean for Europe and for the world.”

