Emma Willis Leads CBBC Format Plus All3Media, NBCUniversal – Briefs – The Hamden Journal

Emma Willis To Helm CBBC Fashion Format

Emma Willis is leading a kids fashion format for CBBC, which has also unveiled a spin-off of popular football series Jamie Johnson. Willis and stylist Ayishat Akanbi are helming Style it Out from Horrible Histories producer Lion TV, which will seek the next generation of designers and stylists as kids are tested to create their own designs sustainably while celebrating individuality and creativity. The show was issued on a hefty BBC Children’s slate this morning as the BBC prepares to take children’s channel CBBC off linear. Set in the high-stakes world of Hawx United’s elite football academy, Jamie Johnson F.C. is a spin-off of popular kids football drama Jamie Johnson, while Home Sweet Rome is a drama about a girl who moves from America to start a new life in Rome with her dad and stepmother Francesca. A number of BBC kids shows have also been recommissioned for both CBBC and pre-school channel CBeebies.

NBC’s ‘Hollywood Game Night’ Headed For Germany

NBC entertainment show Hollywood Game Night is headed to German network RTLZWEI. The channel has ordered a local remake of the variety show from NBCUniversal International Formats, which is part of Universal International Studios. Promi Game Name – Wir Spielen Fur Traum will be hosted by local comedian and actress Caroline Frier in her debut TV hosting gig. Constantin Entertainment is producing. The commission marks the 25th remake of the format, whose original series is made by Hazy Mills Productions, Mission Control Media and Universal Television Alternative Studio.

All3Media International Grows Monty Don FAST Channel

British gardening series presenter Monty Don is going bigger in the FAST world. Don, producer Alexandra Henderson and All3Media’s sales arm launched FAST channel Gardening with Monty Don in North America on The Roku Channel in November and distribution has now been extended to Plex, Tubi and Xumo Play, with further platforms in discussions about a Q3 launch. The channel runs shows such as Gardeners’ World, My Dream Farm and Big Dreams, Small Spaces. Furthermore, to celebrate the King’s Coronation next month, Henderson and All3Media have created a compilation of content featuring Don with King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla.