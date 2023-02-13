Emma Roberts, Laurence Fishburne Team For ‘Astronaut’ From Brad Fuller – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Emma Roberts (Madame Web) and Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix franchise) have been set to star in sci-fi thriller The Astronaut, which is being produced by A Quiet Place and The Purge producer Brad Fuller.

Production is due to start later this year in Ireland on the film in which Roberts will play astronaut Sam Walker who is found miraculously alive in a punctured capsule floating deep off the coast of the Atlantic Ocean. General William Harris (Fishburne) arranges for her to be placed under intense NASA surveillance in a high security house for rehabilitation and medical testing. When disturbing occurrences begin happening around the property, Walker fears something extraterrestrial has followed her back to Earth.

Jess Varley (Phobias) will make her solo writing and directorial debut. Also producing are Eric B. Fleischman (Sleight) and Cameron Fuller (The Girl in the Woods).

Highland Film Group is representing international rights, launching sales at this week’s European Film Market. CAA Media Finance and the UTA Independent Film Group are co-repping domestic rights.

“I was inspired by Jess’ vision and handle on the material and I’m thrilled to be working with her,” noted Platinum Dunes co-owner Fuller.

“This story is very close to my heart and I’m profoundly grateful it’s resonated with such an immensely accomplished team of creatives. I couldn’t be more excited for audiences to fasten their seatbelts and go on this thrilling ride with us!” said writer/director Varley.

“We are delighted to be working with such talented actors as Emma Roberts and Laurence Fishburne. They are phenomenal performers and a huge draw for international audiences and buyers alike,” said Highland Film Group CEO Arianne Fraser. “We are thrilled to also be working with producer Brad Fuller who continues to be a guiding force behind some of today’s most successful genre films,” added Highland COO Delphine Perrier.

Roberts is repped by CAA and Sweeney Entertainment; Fishburne is repped CAA, Landmark Artists Management, and Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein Lezcano Bobb & Dang; Varley is repped by Entertainment360 and Weintraub Tobin; Fuller is repped by UTA and attorneys Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern.