Emma Raducanu‘s follow-up to her fairytale Wimbledon fourth round run last year ended in the second round at the hands of French veteran Caroline Garcia.

Garcia, the former world No. 4 now ranked 55th, took out the No. 10 seed 6-3, 6-3 on Centre Court in the third top-10 upset of the day.

Raducanu, who also won the 2021 U.S. Open after going through qualifying, had tempered expectations for her Wimbledon return. Her grass-court lead-up was stunted by injury. She had multiple coaching changes in the last year. She is just 19.

WIMBLEDON DRAWS: Women | Men

Also Wednesday, No. 2 women’s seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia and No. 3 men’s seed Casper Ruud of Norway lost in not-so upsets.

German Jule Niemeier took out Kontaveit 6-4, 6-0. Kontaveit reached the finals of five tournaments between October and February, but has just one match win since the end of April while dealing with fatiguing effects of COVID. She took two weeks off after the French Open.

Frenchman Ugo Humbert eliminated the French Open runner-up Ruud 3-6, 6-2, 7-5, 6-4. Ruud has three career match wins on grass and lost in the first round of Wimbledon in his previous two appearances.

Ruud’s exit means that a first-time major semifinalist is guaranteed in the men’s draw. No. 7 seed Hubert Hurkacz, No. 16 Pablo Carreno Busta and No. 18 Grigor Dimitrov were previously ousted from Ruud’s quarter in the first round. No. 9 Cameron Norrie of Great Britain is the lone top-20 seed left in that quarter.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Christine Mboma, Olympic 200m silver medalist, to miss track worlds Annemiek van Vleuten, Dutch cyclist to come back from crash to win gold,… Can Marcell Jacobs answer Fred Kerley? Diamond League TV, live stream schedule

Emma Raducanu upset as Wimbledon top-10 seeds tumble originally appeared on NBCSports.com