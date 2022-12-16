Emma Raducanu training with fifth coach in 18 months

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain practices with her coach Dmitry Tursunov of Russia before the start of the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 26, 2022 in New York City – Frey/TPN/Getty Images

Emma Raducanu has begun working with her fifth new coach in Abu Dhabi as she ramps up her preparation for the new season.

Her latest choice is Sebastian Sachs – a 30-year-old German who has worked with a number of top players including former world No 1 Victoria Azarenka. Sachs is expected to guide Raducanu into the early part of 2023, and hopefully beyond.

Sachs had spent most of the past two seasons coaching the reigning Olympic champion Belinda Bencic – who announced in October that she was joining forces with Raducanu’s own previous coach Dimitry Tursunov. So these two women have effectively swapped mentors this winter.

Raducanu’s short career has already been notable for its high coaching turnover. Since she began to play on the WTA Tour 18 months ago, she has had formal working relationships with four different men: Nigel Sears, Andrew Richardson, Torben Beltz and Tursunov.

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain in a practice session with coach Dmitry Tursunov of Russia during previews for the 2022 US Open tennis at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 27, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. – Julian Finney/Getty Images

In between those official deals, she has also worked with other consultants such as doubles specialist Louis Cayer and Jane O’Donoghue – her childhood coach who has now taken up a very different role with the Royal Bank of Canada.

Raducanu’s father Ian is known for taking a sceptical view of coaches in general, feeling that many only have limited expertise in certain areas rather than a true, all-encompassing mastery of the game. There is also a pattern that the Raducanus have tended not to hire coaches whose fees are in the highest bracket.

One such coach, who is not working with a player at the moment, is Belgian Wim Fissette – a man who has delivered significant achievements with a variety of players from Kim Clijsters to Britain’s own Johanna Konta. However, Fissette is thought to be one of the more expensive coaches on the WTA Tour.

As for Sachs, he has a good reputation and a methodical approach to the business. Raducanu herself has an analytical mind and expects her coaches to be able to answer difficult or searching questions.



Raducanu’s preparations for 2023 have not been helped by a lingering wrist injury that ruled her out of last month’s Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow. As with the bout of Covid that she contracted a year ago, this has limited her court time, but she was due to face world No 2 Ons Jabeur in Abu Dhabi on Friday as part of the Mubadala World Championship – an annual exhibition event that draws some of tennis’s biggest names.

Raducanu’s first official tennis match in 2023 is to come in Auckland, New Zealand, from January 2. She begins the year ranked at No 76 after a moderate 2022 in which she won 16 matches on the tour and lost 18.