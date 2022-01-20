Emma Raducanu told she must learn when to ‘give it a rest’ after Australian Open blister pain

Laura Robson says Emma Raducanu must learn when to rest after blister problems – Shutterstock

Former British no. 1 Laura Robson has questioned Emma Raducanu’s decision to train through the pain, after a nasty blister injury saw her knocked out of the Australian Open.

Raducanu revealed earlier this week that she has been spending 12 hours a-day at Melbourne Park to get match-ready and, commentating on her loss to 98th-ranked Danka Kovinic, Robson suggested she may regret that choice as it likely aggravated the injury.

“I’m fairly certain Raducanu trained yesterday,” Robson said, co-commentating on the match for BBC Radio 5 Live. “In hindsight maybe she should have taken the day off. She has played enough tennis, she has to have enough belief in herself in future to say I’ll give it a rest. She’ll learn from this.”

Robson also noted the impressive fight US Open champion Raducanu showed to hustle to a deciding set against Kovinic, despite wincing through the pain from the outset of the match. Even in the second game, on her way to a 3-0 early lead, Raducanu was already examining the red, raw blister on her palm in between points and shaking her head. She promptly called the trainer at the change of ends, but the issue could not be solved by being taped up.

Unable to grip her racket effectively, her serve suffered as she could not generate any pace on the ball while only gingerly grasping onto the handle. Then there was the bigger problem of her forehand, which proved too painful to hit through in her usual style. Raducanu has made a whizzing topspin forehand one of the main weapons of her game, but for over an hour – from midway through the first set, until late in the second – she was unable to put it to work.

Emma Raducanu receives treatment for blisters on her hand – Eurosport

It meant that her tennis IQ, which has been much-lauded since she made her breakthrough at Wimbledon, was pushed to its very limit as she had to find a different solution to try to get past former top-50 player Kovinic.

Instead of her usual tactic of trying to take control of points early, aggressively building to a quick crescendo, Raducanu was forced to improvise. She turned to the humble forehand slice, a shot she usually would only utilise when trying to buy herself some time to get back into position, and tried to grind out points. And for much of the second set, it worked.

Story continues

Against a player with more consistent tactical nous she may have had no chance. But Kovinic did not clock on quickly enough to Raducanu’s forehand difficulties, and her rhythm was thrown by the constant deceleration of the Briton’s persistent slice, which she used to expert effect.

Britain’s Emma Raducanu waves after losing to Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic – AFP

Despite her lack of power, Raducanu was finding good depth to push her opponent behind the baseline, and took every opportunity Kovinic bizarrely gave her on her backhand to try to end points. It was also remarkable that she managed to hit nine winners on her forehand, and many were smart, dinky drop shots which caught Kovinic off-guard.

It was only at 4-4 in the second set, staring down the barrel of a straight-sets loss, that Raducanu mustered the strength to hit three forehand topspin winners out of nowhere to get a break. From there she won the second set, but in the decider her backhand began to let her down and her legs started to look heavy after over two-and-a-half hours on court.

In a match that should have been her’s for the taking, instead Kovinic took her chance, and for that she will be disappointed. But Raducanu showed herself to be enterprising and resilient in an entirely new situation. “We’ve learned what a fighter she is,” Robson said at the close. “She looks upset, but she shouldn’t be. We learned so much about Emma today, in the long run she’ll take more positives from that loss than from some wins. She was in a lot of pain, she could have been wallowing at the back of the court. But she wasn’t.”