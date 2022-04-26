Emma Raducanu splits from coach Torben Beltz in shift to ‘new approach’

Emma Raducanu splits from coach Torben Beltz – REUTERS

Emma Raducanu has announced her latest change of coaching direction. Seven months after splitting with Andrew Richardson – the coach who helped guide her to the US Open title – she has now ended her partnership with Germany’s Torben Beltz.

In a statement, Raducanu said “I want to thank Torben for his coaching, professionalism and dedication over the last half a year. He has a huge heart and I have enjoyed our strong chemistry during the time together. I feel the best direction for my development is to transition to a new training model with the LTA supporting in the interim.”

Raducanu is now expected to work with a revolving cast of Lawn Tennis Association staff, at least until the end of the grass-court season in early July. This coming week in Madrid, she will have Iain Bates – the LTA’s head of women’s tennis – alongside her.

In the short term, she appears not to be interested in signing another significant name from the rotating band of WTA Tour coaches. This fits with her whole family’s long-term view on coaches: namely, that they are usual for specific input, but that few of them are masters of the whole spectrum of tennis skills.

Raducanu is an exceptionally independent and intelligent young player who has strong views on her game, and how to improve it. The announcement is a sign of her determination to take control of her own destiny.

Admittedly, her results have been indifferent this season – at best. But she was under huge pressure to deliver world-beating performances after her miraculous and unprecedented feats at the US Open. Some sort of tailing off was inevitable.

Last week in Stuttgart, we saw the first signs that Raducanu is beginning to feel her game again, as she moved into the quarter-finals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, then put up a competitive performance against dominant world No1 Iga Swiatek.

In fact, it seems that Raducanu is most likely to change coaches after a decent run in a tournament, whether we are talking about Nigel Sears after Wimbledon, Richardson after the US Open, or Beltz now. This is not as unusual as it sounds. Particularly on the WTA Tour, players often feel more empowered to make their own decisions when they experience an upswing in form.

The deal with Beltz – who was best known for coaching former world No 1 and Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber – was revealed by the Telegraph in early November.

Their time together was short and not especially notable. If you consider that Raducanu’s off-season was ruined by an untimely bout of Covid, and that her caution-first approach to recovery meant that she spent three weeks without picking up a racket, it has barely lasted four months in effect.

During her partnership with Beltz, Raducanu delivered a modest return of just four wins to go alongside six defeats. The highlight was probably her first-round win over former US Open champion Sloane Stephens at the Australian Open.

But Raducanu has also been unlucky with injuries and irritating ailments. She developed hip trouble in Guadalajara, and picked up debilitating blisters twice: first on her racket hand in Australia and then on her foot at the recent Billie Jean King Cup tie in Prague (although that was a tournament where she worked with LTA staff rather than Beltz).

After that tie, British BJK Cup captain Anne Keothavong said that Raducanu “certainly needs to become more robust”. This may be true in a physical sense, but there is no lack of robustness in her dealings with her coaches.