Emma Raducanu sets up quarter-final showdown with world No 1 Iga Swiatek

​Emma Raducanu set up a meeting with world No 1 Iga Swiatek on Friday, after battling past Tamara Korpatsch to reach the quarter-finals of the Stuttgart Open.

In only the second time she has won consecutive matches since her US Open triumph last September, Raducanu was in fighting form during only her third career victory on clay, a topsy-turvy three-setter which finished 6-0 2-6 6-1.

The most difficult test of her career so far lies ahead though, as the 19-year-old will play Swiatek in her first ever match against a top 10 player, and at the worst possible moment to face the top-ranked Polish woman.

Swiatek is in formidable form, on a 20-match winning streak and coming off the back of winning both Indian Wells and the Miami Open.

In her last three matches, including her last-16 tie in Stuttgart, she has dropped just three games and is playing the kind of dominant tennis that saw her storm to the French Open title in 2020 without dropping a set.

The good news is Raducanu, who moved up to a career-high 11th in the rankings with her latest win, historically plays better when there are fewer expectations on her, as this week has shown.

Despite her very limited experience on clay, during her first two rounds she has moved well on the clay and found a way to construct efficient points on the slower surface.

In facing Swiatek, she will be up against a player ranked above her for the first time since January, and will no doubt lean into the underdog status that served her supremely well during her run to the title in New York last year.

“She’s in great form, it’s going to take a very high level from me to make it competitive, but she’s No 1 in the world, she’s won all the tournaments recently so I feel like I’ve got no pressure,” Raducanu said, looking ahead to the quarter final.

“It will be an interesting match. But again I feel like there are no expectations on me in the match-up tomorrow. I’m looking forward to seeing what happens.”

On Thursday she was thoroughly tested, despite a strong start. Hamburg-born Korpatsch is ranked 118th in the world, and came through as a lucky loser, but was unlikely to be feeling much good fortune during the first set, when she was ruthlessly dispatched by Raducanu.

She broke Korpatsch at the first two opportunities and quickly stormed to a 5-0 lead within 20 minutes. She served well, struck early in points and her backhand weapon looked sharp.

Meanwhile Korpatsch, 26, who has never broken into the top 100, was error-strewn throughout the first set. The combination saw a steady-looking Raducanu win 24 of 31 points, and take the first set without conceding a single game.

Korpatsch, who had heavy strapping on her right calf, took a bathroom break after the humiliating opener and the reset helped her no end. In the second set she drew first blood, breaking Raducanu seemingly out of nowhere with a cross court forehand winner.

Despite Raducanu having break point on her next service game, the German consolidated her lead by putting the her on the back foot by playing more aggressive. She continued to make things uncomfortable for the British No 1 by feeding her high bouncing moon balls whenever she got a sniff of rhythm and approaching the net with real belief.

Raducanu did not do much wrong, but her defensive efforts fell short, and she was forced into an unlikely deciding set. Korpatsch was playing like a woman who could not miss, in particular on her inside-out forehand, but the errors eventually came, and an early break in the second set saw Raducanu take a 3-0 lead, killing her German opponent’s momentum.

It remained a very competitive set though, where Raducanu’s movement on the slippery clay was put to the test as she defended an onslaught of would-be winners Korpatsch sent her way, and coach Torben Beltz was on his feet when the teenager fended off an attack to go 4-1 up.

Two return winners saw Raducanu secure a double break and she served it out under pressure to book her ticket into the last eight.

The winning moment

Here’s how Emma Raducanu wrapped up the match to set up a mouth-watering clash against the world No 1 tomorrow.

07:06 PM

Reaction from Emma Raducanu

Who is asked why she felt Tamara Korpatsch was able to fight her way back into the match in the second set.

“She came out swinging – sometimes you’ve just got to ride the storm and keep doing what you’re doing and hopefully it works out.

“I felt I wasn’t doing much wrong, so for me it was just about regrouping for the final set and trying to stay aggressive.”

Asked about tomorrow’s quarter-final against Iga Swiatek, who has won her last 20 matches in a row, Raducanu says: “She’s No 1 in the world so I feel I’ve got no pressure going out there and playing on clay against her.

“There are no expectations on me in the match-up tomorrow and I’m looking forward to seeing what happens.”

07:01 PM

GAME, SET, MATCH! Tamara Korpatsch 0-6 6-2 1-6 Emma Raducanu

Raducanu doesn’t like to make things too easy for herself and from serving for the match at 30-30 found herself break point down.

But she clubs a massive forehand cross court to force the error from Korpatsch and get back to deuce, before setting up her second match point as her opponent nets a backhand.

And Raducanu makes no mistake at the second time of asking, finishing her opponent off with a cross-court backhand to punch her ticket to the last eight of the Stuttgart Open.

Impressive stuff from the teenager in her first professional event on clay – but it will be a tough test against Iga Swiatek tomorrow.

06:54 PM

Tamara Korpatsch 0-6 6-2 1-5 Emma Raducanu* (*denotes next server)

Successive forehand errors at the start of this game from Korpatsch allow Raducanu an easy 0-30 advantage.

The Briton then goes long with a forehand of her own and it’s 15-30 – but she makes no mistake on a second serve next up, crunching a return winner to open up two break points.

Korpatsch saves the first but Raducanu takes advantage of another second serve to secure the break and move one game away from a quarter-final clash with world No 1 Iga Swiatek

06:49 PM

Tamara Korpatsch* 0-6 6-2 1-4 Emma Raducanu (*denotes next server)

Raducanu races into a 40-0 lead, with her opponent taking a tumble after being dragged forward from a drop shot.

That fall didn’t seem to have affected Korpatsch too much though as she crunches a massive forehand winner to claw her way back to 40-15.

That quickly becomes 40-30 as Raducanu double-faults, but some excellent defence from the Briton keep her in the next point and Korpatsch eventually fires a forehand wide at the end of a gruelling rally!

06:44 PM

Tamara Korpatsch 0-6 6-2 1-3 Emma Raducanu* (*denotes next server)

Raducanu manufactures a sniff of another break at 15-30, courtesy of a forehand smash followed up by a delicate drop shot which forces Korpatsch to net.

But the German dominates the next rally and Raducanu crashes a forehand into the net, before going long with her next point.

Korpatsch dumps a backhand into the net and yells in disbelief as the game heads to deuce – but Raducanu sends a backhand well wide and then fails to get a drop shot back which allows her opponent to get on the board in this set.

06:39 PM

Tamara Korpatsch* 0-6 6-2 0-3 Emma Raducanu (*denotes next server)

Raducanu holds serve comfortably to pile the pressure back on her opponent.

The British teenager has won 13 of the 18 points played so far in the set, and errors are definitely starting to creep back into Korpatsch’s game.

06:35 PM

Tamara Korpatsch 0-6 6-2 0-2 Emma Raducanu* (*denotes next server)

Wonderful stuff from Raducanu at the start of this game, whipping a forehand down the line to power into a 0-15 lead. Make that 0-30 as Korpatsch blazes into the tramlines.

The German gets back into the game at 15-30 before blasting a forehand volleys miles too long, which opens up two break points.

Raducanu only needs one, taking advantage of a weak second serve to secure the break.

06:32 PM

Tamara Korpatsch* 0-6 6-2 0-1 Emma Raducanu (*denotes next server)

Korpatsch looks a different player to the fragile figure who was bagelled in the first set.

She pummels a forehand to open up a 15-30 advantage but Raducanu replies in kind to reach 30-30.

An ace followed by a backhand error from Raducanu mean we’re at deuce but two wild, wide groundstrokes from Korpatsch allow the Briton to hold.

06:22 PM

Tamara Korpatsch 0-6 6-2 Emma Raducanu* (*denotes next server)

Into a third-set decider we go – not sure anyone expected this after the gulf between the two players in the first set.

Korpatsch open up a 15-0 lead before Raducanu plays a lovely point finished off with a smash to level at 15-15.

There is a glimmer of hope for the Briton at 15-30 after her opponent dumps a forehand into the net. But a wildly mishit forehand from the US Open champion allows Korpatsch back in at 30-30.

Another Raducanu error creates set point for Korpatsch and she secures it when the Briton hits the tape with a backhand!

06:17 PM

Tamara Korpatsch* 0-6 5-2 Emma Raducanu (*denotes next server)

The alarm bells are ringing for Raducanu now! What a turnaround from the first set bagel.

Korpatsch crunches two backhand winners in succession to open up two break points, before Raducanu slashes a forehand wide and she secures the break at the first attempt!

06:14 PM

Tamara Korpatsch 0-6 4-2 Emma Raducanu* (*denotes next server)

Korpatsch has really found her rhythm in this set, crunching a forehand past a static Raducanu to open up a 40-15 advantage.

Then an awkward bounce at the back of the court forces Raducanu to pump a forehand long as Korpatsch holds serve comfortably to remain a break up.

06:08 PM

Tamara Korpatsch* 0-6 3-2 Emma Raducanu (*denotes next server)

A couple of errors creep back into Korpatsch’s game, allowing Raducanu to ease into a 40-15 lead.

The teenager’s forehand was firing on all cylinders earlier but she pushes this one wide to allow Korpatsch back into the game at 40-30… but the German goes long with a backhand and that’s game for Raducanu.

Big hold for the Briton who needed to stop the rot in the second set.

06:04 PM

Tamara Korpatsch 0-6 3-1* Emma Raducanu (*denotes next server)

Raducanu has a chance to break back immediately at 30-40, but Korpatsch’s slashing backhand winner sets up deuce.

Then another powerful backhand drags Raducanu right across the court, and Korpatsch crashes an easy winner into the open space to claim advantage.

The German puts away a forehand after the longest rally of the match to hold serve and this match has turned right on its head.

05:57 PM

Tamara Korpatsch* 0-6 2-1 Emma Raducanu (*denotes next server)

Korpatsch blasts a fizzing forehand winner up the line to take a 0-15 lead before Raducanu strikes back with an ace.

But the 19-year-old sends a double-fisted backhand long and then fails to get a forehand back, which opens up break point for the German.

And she takes it at the first time of asking with a sliding forehand winner which leaves Raducanu rooted to the spot!

05:55 PM

Tamara Korpatsch 0-6 1-1 Emma Raducanu* (*denotes next server)

Korpatsch is on the board at last – and gets a raucous cheer from her home crowd after chalking up this game.

Raducanu not quite as crisp with her groundstrokes and the German takes advantage to level things up in the second set.

05:52 PM

Tamara Korpatsch* 0-6 0-1 Emma Raducanu (*denotes next server)

Shot! Raducanu disguises a beautiful backhand drop shot which Korpatsch attempts to chase down from the baseline but she can’t get anywhere near.

Then the German shovels another groundstroke into the net to allow Raducanu to hold to love.

The Briton’s dominance from the first set continues.

05:48 PM

Easy does it

05:45 PM

Tamara Korpatsch 0-6 Emma Raducanu* (*denotes next server)

Raducanu wraps up the first set in just 23 minutes without losing a game!

More Korpatsch errors helped her cause in this game, but it was also punctuated by two superbly worked points of her own.

The first saw her punch a backhand winner down the line after dragging her opponent off balance, before a forehand winner past the despairing German sealed the first set!

05:39 PM

Tamara Korpatsch* 0-5 Emma Raducanu (*denotes next server)

The first-set dominance continues for Raducanu, who shows her deft touch in this game with a drop shot which Korpatsch can’t run down.

The US Open champion wins this game to love. It’s fair to say Korpatsch is miles off the pace.

05:37 PM

Tamara Korpatsch 0-4 Emma Raducanu* (*denotes next server)

It’s one-way traffic so far here – and Korpatsch is starting to frustration on court, including a deafening shriek after she dumped another forehand long.

The power of Raducanu’s groundstrokes are forcing the German into a series of errors.

The teenager looks comfortable and confident on just her second tour-level match on clay, but the scoreline also reflects an underwhelming display from her opponent so far.

05:32 PM

Tamara Korpatsch* 0-3 Emma Raducanu (*denotes next server)

Raducanu’s fast start continues, aided by a superbly constructed point at 15-15 where she dragged her opponent this way and that before a cracking forehand won the point.

Two more errors from Korpatsch allow the Briton to hold comfortably.

05:29 PM

Tamara Korpatsch 0-2 Emma Raducanu* (*denotes next server)

Korpatsch wins the first two points of her service game, but Raducanu hits back courtesy of a beautifully controlled backhand volley before the German fires a forehand long.

Korpatsch overhits a backhand too to give Raducanu a break point which she takes at the first time of asking courtesy of another error from her opponent!

05:25 PM

Tamara Korpatsch* 0-1 Emma Raducanu (*denotes next server)

Raducanu eases into a 30-0 lead as Korpatsch goes wide with a forehand then nets another.

But the Brit loses a drop-shot battle and then blasts a forehand of her own long and it’s 30-30.

An ace and a big first serve which Korpatsch can’t return do the trick and Raducanu is on the board.

05:19 PM

Emma Raducanu to serve first

Thirty seconds or so until we’re under way in Stuttgart.

05:11 PM

Here come the players

Emma Raducanu and Tamara Korpatsch are just conducting their pre-match interviews before heading out on to the court.

04:56 PM

Good evening

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Emma Raducanu’s second-round match at the Stuttgart Open.

The 19-year-old enjoyed an impressive start to her campaign on Wednesday when she thrashed Australian Storm Sanders 6-1, 6-2. Raducanu needed just 71 minutes to dispatch the qualifier and claim her second straight sets win of the season.

Raducanu said: “It’s been a good start for me to the clay season, today being my first WTA match on clay. I’m really excited to spend more time on this surface and really happy with my performance today.

“I think my serve (pleased me most). I was getting a lot of good points from my serve, setting up well and it lasted throughout the entire match. That is an improvement from me.

“It has been difficult to transition to clay. Last week I was being taught how to slide on the clay using a medicine ball. To have come this far in the space of a week I am very happy. It is just about being comfortable with the unstable surface underneath.”

Raducanu meets Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch for the first time and victory could set up a mouthwatering showdown with world No 1 Iga Swiatek in the quarter-finals.

Before the tournament, Raducanu spoke of her excitement at learning to play on clay. “I think game-wise on clay, especially when you’re playing outside, you definitely need to be a lot more patient and build the point,” Raducanu said.

“You can’t just hit a big shot. Whereas on a hard court, you might be able to get a weak shot straight away. You really need to build the point a lot more, which takes a lot more energy and physical demand.

“You just have to be more crafty, I think, and I think it’s a good lesson, especially for someone younger like me to develop more skills. I’m looking forward to spending more time on the clay as the years go by because I do like sliding and moving on it, and it’s just about again being able to repeat over and over.”