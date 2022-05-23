Emma Raducanu, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal scores and results

Emma Raducanu in action at the French Open (Getty Images)

Day Two of the French Open features an all-star line-up with Emma Raducanu making her senior debut on clay as she faces Czech qualifier Linda Noskova on Court Simonne Mathieu in Paris. The 19-year-old is seeded 12th and follows British men’s No. 1 Cameron Norrie who takes on French wildcard Manuel Guinard in his opening match. Raducanu and Norrie are among five Brits in action at Roland Garros, with Dan Evans, Heather Watson and Harriet Dart also starting their campaigns today.

Spain’s 13-time men’s French Open champion Rafael Nadal starts his campaign against unseeded Australian Jordan Thompson on the main Court Philippe Chatrier before defending men’s singles champions Novak Djokovic takes on Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka in the opening round.

Also on the main court are the WTA world No. 1 Iga Swiatek who is in great form and will look to recover the French Open crown she first won in 2020. Women’s defending champion Barbora Krejcikova and – number two seed – follows that opening match and kicks off her campaign against France’s unseeded Diane Parry.

French Open 2022

French Open 2022: Day 2 order of play

Iga Swiatek beat Lesia Tsurenko 6-2, 6-0

Cameron Norrie beat Manuel Guinard 7-5, 6-2, 6-0

Jordan Thompson vs Rafael Nadal (5) – 6-2 6-2 6-2

Linda Noskova vs Emma Raducanu (12) – 16:30

Novak Djokovic (1) vs Yoshihito Nishioka – 19.45

Noskova 2-4 Raducanu*

17:16 , Michael Jones

Great work. Raducanu backs up her break of serve with a service game to love to move two games clear of Noskova.

Noskova 2-3 Raducanu*

17:14 , Michael Jones

The rain has returned and Raducanu just makes the umpire aware that it’s falling into her eyes during the serve. She rattles off the first two points from the back of the court and moves to 30-love.

*Noskova 2-3 Raducanu

17:12 , Michael Jones

‘Come on’ yells Raducanu as she finally wins a break point to move back out in front after five games of the opening set.

(Getty Images)

Noskova 2-2 Raducanu*

17:08 , Michael Jones

A break from Noskova! Frustration from Raducanu who has squandered two 40-0 position in the last two games. It could easily be 4-0 to the Brit but Noskova is fighting hard and has been rewarded.

Story continues

Noskova 1-2 Raducanu*

17:06 , Michael Jones

Well worked from Noskova who pushes Raducanu wider and deeper before scoring with another backhand winner. Raducanu has another chance to hold her serve but she doesn’t take it.

We’re up to deuce and Noskova is firing on all cylinders.

Noskova 1-2 Raducanu*

17:04 , Michael Jones

Excellent from Raducanu who is more alert to Noskova’s drop shot. She sprints up to the net and lips it over before guiding two volleys to either side of the court to win the point.

*Noskova 1-2 Raducanu

17:02 , Michael Jones

Hold! Noskova finishes off the game this time and Raducanu fails to make use of her three break points.

*Noskova 0-2 Raducanu

17:01 , Michael Jones

She gave it a good go! The Czech qualifier fights back to deuce before executing a perfect drop shot to move to advantage. Raducanu doesn’t give up though and she pounces on the second serve of Noskova with a powerful cross court backhand.

*Noskova 0-2 Raducanu

16:58 , Michael Jones

Noskova is struggling on her serve. If she misses her first one Raducanu is up quickly to smash the slower second back at her. Raducanu quick moves to 0-40 and has three break points.

This is a big test early on fo Noskova, can she save serve?

Noskova 0-2 Raducanu*

16:55 , Michael Jones

Noskova wins the point off Raducanu’s serve but the 19-year-old responds with four points on the bounce to take the second game and a hold of serve.

*Noskova 0-1 Raducanu

16:52 , Michael Jones

Raducanu with an early break point after a defensive rally sees Noskova misplace a forehand smash.

The game is handed to the Brit after a double fault from the Czech! Great start for Raducanu.

*Noskova 0-0 Raducanu

16:50 , Michael Jones

Noskova serves first and faults on her first effort. Raducanu steps up to meet the second and sends a backhand winner across court to claim the first point of the match.

Noskova vs Raducanu

16:47 , Michael Jones

Linda Noskova is a 17-year-old qualifier and could prove to be a tricky opponent for Emma Raducanu. Unbelievably Noskova is the younger of the two women – Raducanu is 19 and is an unknown entity.

The British No.1 is the favourite to get through to the next round but clay is Raducanu’s least favourite surface. Let’s see what she’s got.

The British interest

16:36 , Michael Jones

The engaging battle between Cameron Norrie and Manuel Guinard took my attention away from the other British contenders who are also out on the courts.

Dan Evans is taking on Francisco Cerundolo and has won the first two sets 7-6 (7-3), 6-4 and is 2-0 up in the third with a break of serve.

Former British No. 1 Heather Watson is also in action but is behind against Elsa Jacquemot. She’s currently losing 3-5 in the first set on court 14.

Up next on Court Simonne Mathieu is Emma Raducanu. The 12th seed is taking on Linda Noskova.

Nadal 6-2, 6-2 Thompson

16:30 , Michael Jones

Rafael Nadal is into the third and final set on the Philippe Chatrier court. Jordan Thompson has taken the odd game here and there but hasn’t managed to out in a decent challenge against the 21x Grand Slam winner.

(REUTERS)

*Norrie 7-5, 6-2, 6-0 Guinard

16:27 , Michael Jones

There it is! Cameron Norrie faced a tricky customer in Manuel Guinard but after weathering an early storm he’s come through to win in straight sets.

The 10th seed advances to the second round in 2hrs 17minutes. He wins 7-5, 6-2, 6-0.

(Getty Images)

Norrie 7-5, 6-2, 5-0 Guinard*

16:24 , Michael Jones

Guinard asked a few questions of Norrie in that game, even chucking in a couple of underhand serves, but Britain’s number one came through with flying colours and is now one game away from winning the match.

He’s up to serve next.

Norrie 7-5, 6-2, 4-0 Guinard*

16:22 , Michael Jones

Manuel Guinard’s found a second win in the fifth game of the third set. He’s worked his way through deuce and has a chance to hold serve. Norrie drops one short and Guinard dinks it back down the line. Norrie has to back track but whips a two-handed cross shot past the Frenchman is bring it back to deuce.

*Norrie 7-5, 6-2, 4-0 Guinard

16:17 , Michael Jones

The first one and a half sets were a physically tough and mentally bruising battle between these two players but Norrie came out on top and is now enjoying the spoils.

Four games in a row won for the Brit now.

Norrie 7-5, 6-2, 3-0 Guinard*

16:15 , Michael Jones

A tired looking Manuel Guinard serves up a double fault to give Norrie his third game in the third set. Things are looking great for the Frenchman who seems to be hitting the wall.

*Norrie 7-5, 6-2, 2-0 Guinard

16:12 , Michael Jones

That’s a very easy service game for Norrie. He’s won 12 of the last 14 points now.

Norrie 7-5, 6-2, 1-0 Guinard*

16:10 , Michael Jones

Cameron Norrie is stepping up his game again, he wins the first game of the third set against the serve and is pouncing on the tired shots from Guinard.

(Getty Images)

Nadal 6-2, 4-1 Thompson

16:08 , Michael Jones

Nadal has broken Thompson twice in the second set on the Philippe Chatrier court. He is seemingly cruising to a first round win but there’s still a fair bit of tennis to play yet.

*Norrie 7-5, 6-2 Guinard

16:03 , Michael Jones

Norrie finally wraps up the set on his fifth attempt and does so with another ace! The Brit goes two sets ahead of the Frenchman.

*Norrie 7-5, 5-2 Guinard

16:02 , Michael Jones

Lots on the line as the game alternates between set point and break point. It’s been going on for over six minutes and Guinard saves set point before whipping a low backhanded effort across court and earning himself another chance to break.

It doesn’t last long. Ace from Norrie. Back to deuce.

*Norrie 7-5, 5-2 Guinard

15:57 , Michael Jones

Double fault, unforced error then a forehand winner from Guinard sees Norrie properly on the back foot in this service game.

He has to save three break points and does! Great recovery. Can he go on a win the game now?

Norrie 7-5, 5-2 Guinard*

15:54 , Michael Jones

Nicely done from Guinard. He digs deep to recover the two set points and wins the next two to hold serve. The second set is still firmly in Norrie’s hands though and he’ll want to finish things off in this next game.

Norrie 7-5, 5-1 Guinard*

15:53 , Michael Jones

Norrie has two set points to play with against the serve but Guinard pulls one back with a lovely inside out forehand. Norrie makes an error and hits a backhand into the net to level things at deuce.

*Norrie 7-5, 5-1 Guinard

15:50 , Michael Jones

That was very standard for Norrie. Another serve to love and he’s one game away from another set. The intensity of the first set seems to be taking a toll on Guinard.

This is his first experience of a Grand Slam so he’s finding out just how tough this kind of tournament can be.

Norrie 7-5, 4-1 Guinard*

15:47 , Michael Jones

Norrie’s is starting to take control of the set. Another break of serve gives him a decent lead in the second and if he can see out the next game he’ll be on track to reach the second round.

*Norrie 7-5, 3-1 Guinard

15:42 , Michael Jones

Deuce. This is a real workout for both men. When it seems as though one of them gets on top in a game the other one fights back. Norrie rescues a break point.

He wins the next two rallys and takes the game too!

Nadal 6-2 Thompson

15:39 , Michael Jones

Rafael Nadal has taken the first set against Jordan Thompson comfortably. The 13x French Open champion looks in good touch.

(AP)

Norrie 7-5, 2-1 Guinard*

15:36 , Michael Jones

Guinard’s hard work in the previous game comes undone as he strings together a bunch of errors to gift Norrie another break from serve.

There’s been three games in the second set and no-one has held serve yet.

*Norrie 7-5, 1-1 Guinard

15:33 , Michael Jones

Incredible! Guinard is forced all along the baseline by Norrie but his stamina is incredible and he sprints side-to-side before drilling a backhander finisher down the line.

Norrie doesn’t score a point on his service game and Guinard breaks right back!

Norrie 7-5, 1-0 Guinard*

15:31 , Michael Jones

Norrie sticks to his task and gets his reward with a break in the first game of the second. That’s also three on the bounce for Britain’s number one.

Are the cracks beginning to creep in for the Frenchman Guinard?

Norrie 7-5, 0-0 Guinard*

15:29 , Michael Jones

This is definitely the match to watch though. The opening game of the second goes to a third deuce as Guinard attempts to save serve.

He misses his lines with forehand down the line and Norrie has the chance to break.

Guinard sprints to the net off the serve and meets Norrie’s return with a drop shot. Back to deuce.

Thompson 1-4 Nadal*

15:26 , Michael Jones

Over on the Philippe Chatrier court Rafael Nadal is hitting his stride against Jordan Thompson. The Australian is unable to keep with the Spaniard right now and Nadal rattles through four points to secure consecutive breaks for a 4-1 lead.

*Norrie 7-5 Guinard

15:21 , Michael Jones

Norrie has the first set! Guinard goes long and a physical, intense and enthralling set ends in favour of Britain’s number one.

(AP)

*Norrie 6-5 Guinard

15:19 , Michael Jones

Brilliant defence from Norrie who soaks up a couple of massive hits from Guinard. Guinard attempts to switch things up with a drop shot and flicks the ball into the net to send Norrie 30-15 up.

Norrie 6-5 Guinard*

15:18 , Michael Jones

Advantage to Norrie as Guinard serves up a double fault to give the Brit as chance to serve for the match. The Frenchman will be annoyed about that, he’d just fought back well to reach deuce and mistakes cost him a game.

Norrie 5-5 Guinard*

15:10 , Michael Jones

Fine hold from Norrie who is dripping with sweat in a show of how hard this opening set has been so far.

(EPA)

*Norrie 4-5 Guinard

15:07 , Michael Jones

Guinard holds serve and from a comfortable position with an early break, Cameron Norrie has to serve to save the set.

He takes a 30-love lead to ease the pressure and gets sucked into a long rally with Guinard winning through a backhand down the line.

30-15.

*Norrie 4-4 Guinard

15:02 , Michael Jones

It feels as though Norrie is in a cauldron. The crowd is fully behind Guinard who breaks the Brit and draws level in the set. The balls have been changed and Norrie is finding it tricky to get used to them. Guinard has settled quicker.

Over on the Philippe Chatrier court, Rafael Nadal is getting ready for his first round match.

Norrie 4-3 Guinard*

15:00 , Michael Jones

The noise off the clay makes you appreciate how hard these two are striking the ball. They’re giving it a proper welly. Guinard preserves on his serve.

Norrie 4-2 Guinard

14:55 , Michael Jones

A wonderful low forehand from the middle of the court sneaks over the net from Norrie to move him onto advantage. He then wins the next point and holds serve!

*Norrie 3-2 Guinard

14:53 , Michael Jones

Norrie is into a battle against Guinard. The Frenchman wins the longest rally of the match (26 shots) to earn a break point but he gives it back with a poor return from Norrie’s next serve.

Back to deuce.

*Norrie 3-2 Guinard

14:48 , Michael Jones

Back on Court Simonne Mathieu, Cameron Norrie still leads Manuel Guinard who manages to hold onto his serve in the fifth. Norrie’s made a few unforced errors so far and has to deal with a solid defence from the Frenchman.

Parry beats Krejcikova to knock out the defending champion

14:40 , Michael Jones

It was a tough day at the office for defending champion Barbora Krejcikova. She was playing her first competitive match in three months but got off to the best of starts.

Diane Parry looked nervous and shaky in the first set but she started to show signs of settling in towards the latter end of that set and finally kicked into gear in the second.

Six games in a row saw her fight back from 2-0 down to win the second and she stepped on the gas to claim the third as well. Parry wins 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.

*Parry 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 Krejcikova

14:36 , Michael Jones

Yet another error from Krejcikova leaves Parry with a match point. She’s done it!

A serve to the backhand of Krejcikova sees the defending champion softly knock back the return Parry opens up and blasts a forehand into the corner and Krejcikova can only find the net!

What game, what a comeback.

*Parry 1-6, 6-2, 5-3 Krejcikova

14:33 , Michael Jones

It’s not the best start as Krejcikova moves into a 30-love lead but Parry responds with an ace to pull a point back. This has been a fascinating contest.

Krejcikova sighs as she scuffs a forehand half-volley wide to bring Parry level at 30 all. Which way is this one going to go?

Parry 1-6, 6-2, 5-3 Krejcikova*

14:30 , Michael Jones

It’s a break! Diane Parry will serve for the match, what a turnaround this would be from the 19-year-old.

*Parry 1-6, 6-2, 4-3 Krejcikova

14:26 , Michael Jones

Diane Parry holds serve. Can she pull off the upset against Barbora Krejcikova?

(Getty Images)

Norrie 2-1 Guinard*

14:24 , Michael Jones

Outside, Cameron Norrie breaks Manuel Guinard in the third game of the first set!

Parry 1-6, 6-2, 3-3 Krejcikova*

14:22 , Michael Jones

Another hold for Barbora Krejcikova but she made another double fault – her seventh – and continues to drop points through mistakes. It must be frustrating for the defending champion.

*Norrie 1-1 Guinard

14:19 , Michael Jones

After an error-strewn end to the first game Cameron Norrie holds his serve to love in the second. It’s a fine response from Britain’s No.1.

*Parry 1-6, 6-2, 3-2 Krejcikova

14:18 , Michael Jones

Parry is ahead for the first time in the match! Things are looking very good for her, she’s three games away from a spot in the second round.

Krejcikova has been far from her best. She’s found it difficult to match the intensity of the 19-year-old.

Parry 1-6, 6-2, 2-2 Krejcikova*

14:15 , Michael Jones

Parry took control of the second set at 2-0 down and won the next six games in a row. She finds herself with three points to the loss of a break early in the third set and forces a backhand from Krejcikova wide and out of play.

Game on here for the teenager who has the whole crowd willing her on.

Norrie 0-1 Guinard*

14:13 , Michael Jones

Manuel Guinard serves the first game against Cameron Norrie and comes from 15-40 down to save break point after three errors from the Brit.

*Parry 1-6, 6-2, 1-2 Krejcikova

14:11 , Michael Jones

Parry holds on to her serve but Krejcikova still has an early break in the third set. It’ll be a big step forward if the defending champion can hold her next service game.

Neither woman is giving up ground.

Norrie vs Guinard

14:08 , Michael Jones

Cameron Norrie is back out on court and will be hoping to continue his ATP Tour form into a deep Grand Slam run at Roland-Garros.

He’s seeded 10th in the men’s draw and is the highest-ranked British singles player at the French Open having won his fourth ATP title – and first on clay – in the Lyon Open final last week.

Parry 1-6, 6-2, 0-2 Krejcikova*

14:05 , Michael Jones

This has been the longest game of the contest so far with both women having their chances to win it. Three times Krejcikova pulled it back to deuce when Parry had advantage and when she got herself an opportunity to win the game she took it.

Great mental fortitude from the defending champion.

Parry 1-6, 6-2, 0-1 Krejcikova*

14:00 , Michael Jones

Another double fault from the defending champion brings Parry level at 30-30 and she’s in danger of giving her break straight back. Parry mishits one in the next rally though and puts Krejcikova in front.

This is a great rally as Parry peppers Krejcikova’s backhand forcing her over to the left of her side of the court. Parry follows up with a cross court forehand to move the Czech over to the right before powerfully finding the corner.

Deuce.

Parry 1-6, 6-2, 0-1 Krejcikova*

13:56 , Michael Jones

Maybe not. Krejcikova starts with a double fault on her service game before Parry overhits a backhand return from the baseline. 15-15.

*Parry 1-6, 6-2, 0-1 Krejcikova

13:54 , Michael Jones

She can’t! Krejcikova took three attempts to finish off the game but she look more confident and skillful than she did in the second set. The break seems to have done her some good.

*Parry 1-6, 6-2, 0-0 Krejcikova

13:49 , Michael Jones

Parry gets the final set started and quickly moves into a 30-15 lead. Krejcikova comes towards the net and wins the next point putting some early pressure back on the youngster.

Can she hold serve?

Parry 1-6, 6-2 Krejcikova

13:47 , Michael Jones

Barbora Krejcikova went off for a bathroom break and a kit change after the end of the second set and she’s just kept Diane Parry waiting a little too long.

Outside the covers are being rolled off the courts and more live tennis should get underway soon.

Parry 1-6, 6-2 Krejcikova

13:41 , Michael Jones

There it is! Diane Parry takes the second set 6-2 to set up an exciting finale to this match. With all the other fixtures still delayed because of the rain, the action on Court Philippe Chatrier is the only activity at Roland-Garros right now.

Parry 1-6, 5-2 Krejcikova*

13:39 , Michael Jones

There seems to be a bit more energy from Parry and she’s really cut down on her unforced errors. In contrast the defending champion hasn’t been able to find the court in this set and Parry quickly moves into a position for three set points.

Krejcikova pulls one back, then fizzes a return right onto the baseline to force a mistake from Parry. One set point left.

Parry 1-6, 5-2 Krejcikova

13:36 , Michael Jones

Five games in a row for the teenager Diane Parry! She’s one game away from taking the second set. Barbora Krejcikova hasn’t got an answer.

Parry 1-6, 4-2 Krejcikova*

13:33 , Michael Jones

Is there an upset on the cards? Krejcikova has really struggled behind her serve in this second set and Parry wins the first three points to give herself a strong chance to break.

One break point goes begging but Parry wins the next rally when the second seed smokes a forehand return into the net.

*Parry 1-6, 3-2 Krejcikova

13:28 , Michael Jones

The match ticks over the hour mark and the crowd are fully behind Diane Parry now. It’s taken her a long time to get into this match but she’s hitting some great shots now and moves ahead for the first time in the second set.

*Parry 1-6, 2-2 Krejcikova

13:24 , Michael Jones

Yes she can! Game on now.

(Getty Images)

Parry 1-6, 1-2 Krejcikova*

13:23 , Michael Jones

There’s nowhere near the same fluidity to Krejcikova’s play right now and she’s hanging in there under pressure from Parry. Parry forces Krejcikova’s serve to deuce before a mistake from the Czech gives her a chance to break.

Can she take it?

Parry 1-6, 1-2 Krejcikova*

13:17 , Michael Jones

Yes she can! The crowd cheers her on as she finishes off his first service game of the match. There’s still a long way to go but the teenager has found a nice groove and is building a bit of momentum.

*Parry 1-6, 0-2 Krejcikova

13:14 , Michael Jones

Lovely from Parry. She sends a second serve over to Krejcikova’s backhand and continues to target that sound of the courth before switching. Krejcikova hits the net with her net and the ball bobbles over but Parry is quickly onto it and guides a winner over to the back left corner.

She’s 30-love up in this game now. Can she hold her serve?

Parry 1-6, 0-1 Krejcikova*

13:09 , Michael Jones

Diane Parry is broken on her first service game in the second set. This is the first time she’s faced an opponent ranked in the top-10 in the world and it’s a big learning curve for her.

Barbora Krejcikova isn’t 100% herself. This is her just tournament since injury and just watching her there’s a feeling that she’s playing within herself.

That said, she is still playing some great tennis. Working the angles and moving the ball around court nicely.

Parry 1-6 Krejcikova*

13:00 , Michael Jones

Parry isn’t making it easy for Krejcikova. The Czech plays a lovely drop and approach to move to advantge but Parry pulls her back to a third deuce.

Two sharp serves later and Krejcikova claims the first set 6-1. Not bad at all for her first competitive set in over three months.

Parry 1 – 5 Krejcikova*

12:55 , Michael Jones

Parry can’t hold serve after her break and Krejcikova takes a step closer to winning the first set. The rallys are getting longer though and there’s a bit of hope for Parry if she can get the second set off to a good start.

Krejcikova is serving for the set.

*Parry 1 – 4 Krejcikova

12:46 , Michael Jones

Parry recovers one of the breaks and gets herself on the board after a few wild strokes from Krejcikova. The Czech is still in a commanding position but there’s a bit of fight in the young French star.

Parry 0 – 4 Krejcikova*

12:44 , Michael Jones

Parry’s nerves may be easing off. The 19-year-old broke into the top 100 of the world rankings earlier in May and she’s forcing a few errors out of the defending champion.

Krejcikova vives away three points on her serve but fights back with two blinding serves to make it 40-40.

Parry 0 – 4 Krejcikova*

12:41 , Michael Jones

Krejcikova hasn’t done much to dictate play other than keeping the ball alive during rallys but Parry has only won two points in the whole match.

Krejcikova eases into a four game lead with her own service game to come.

*Parry 0 – 3 Krejcikova

12:37 , Michael Jones

Make that a three game lead. A perfect service game from the second seed puts another game on the board and this is starting to look like a difficult day out for her French opponent.

Parry 0 – 2 Krejcikova*

12:35 , Michael Jones

Although the action on the outside courts has been interrupted – it is properly pouring down out there – the defending women’s champion Barbora Krejcikova is in action on the Court Philippe Chatrier.

She’s already broken the serve of Diane Parry and taken a two game advantage in the first set.

Trevisan vs Dart

12:33 , Michael Jones

One of the British hopefuls has already fallen as Harriet Dart came up against an in form Martina Trevisan earlier on.

The recently crowned Rabat champion dominated in the first set allowing Dart no opportunities to score and won 6-0. The 25-year-old found a bit more rhythm in the second set but was broken twice and Trevisan advanced 6-0, 6-2.

Norrie vs Guinard

12:24 , Michael Jones

Britain’s Cameron Norrie had come out ready for his first-round match against Manuel Guinard but both players have since retreated back inside because of the rain.

Play has stopped on all of the outside courts and the covers have come out.

Reaction from Swiatek

12:21 , Michael Jones

Speaking after her first round win, Iga Swiatek explained what it was like to play under the roof on the Court Philippe Chatrier as well as how it feels to get through the opening round. She said:

“Amazing. I love playing here, even though the last couple of days have been rainy. Paris has this vibe. I really love playing here. I am really glad I found my rhythm and it was a pretty good match for me.

“It is more humid [under the roof]. But honestly I don’t mind. When I played two years ago we basically played indoors so I’m pretty used to it. I’m glad I got a chance to practice here on the indoor court.

“I’m pretty sure that I can [still lose a game] but I just want to keep going. I know my streak may stop one day so every day I want to be focused on my tennis and not on stats or numbers. Focus on my game and be in a bubble that will help me be consistence. I have done that in the past few weeks and I will continue doing that here.”

Iga Swiatek through to second round

12:10 , Michael Jones

A relatively easy day out for the WTA world No. 1 in the end. She cruises through the first and is living up to her top seed ranking.

The women’s French Open reignin champion Barbora Krejcikova (Cze) is up next on the main court taking on French opponent Diane Parry.

(REUTERS)

Swiatek (1) 6 – 0 Tsurenko

12:06 , Michael Jones

Not quite. After three deuces and chances for Tsurenko to win, Swiatek finally converts an advantage to take the second set and the match.

It’s been a very one-sided affair and the top seed gets her campaign off to a winning start with a dominant display on Court Philippe Chatrier.

It’s a 6-2, 6-0 straight set victory for Iga Swiatek.

Swiatek (1) 5 – 0 Tsurenko*

12:01 , Michael Jones

Lesia Tsurenko is fighting hard to earn her first game of the second set but Swiatek has a break point for the match. The pair engage in a nice rally with Tsurenko forced back before an error from Swiatek sees her find the net.

40-40.

Swiatek (1) 4 – 0 Tsurenko*

11:54 , Michael Jones

118 world ranking places separate Swiatek and Tsurenko and it’s taking a toll on the qualifier. Swiatek holds her own serve then breaks Tsurenko for the fifth time in the match.

(AP)

*Swiatek (1) 2 – 0 Tsurenko

11:47 , Michael Jones

Over on Court Philippe Chatrier women’s world No. 1 Iga Swiatek won the first set 6-2 against qualifier Lesia Tsurenko and has taken the lead in the second with an early break.

In her second service game of the set she’s 40-love up and on course to take a 3-0 lead.

Anisimova beats Osaka in opening round

11:44 , Michael Jones

27th seed Amanda Anisimova beats Naomi Osaka 7-5, 6-4 to move into the next round of the French Open.

The American used a combination of powerful forehands and well-timed drop shots to move Osaka around the court but the former world No. 1 will rue her own unforced errors which gifted Anisimova a handful of points.

(REUTERS)

Anisimova (1) 6 – 4 Osaka*

11:42 , Michael Jones

Uh oh. Two forced errors sees the American twice find the net and the fightback is on for Osaka.

Anisimova serves to Osaka’s back hand and she returns it acros court. Anisimova responds with her own back hand down the line and places it perfectly to win the match!

Naomi Osaka is out in the first round.

*Anisimova (1) 5 – 4 Osaka

11:40 , Michael Jones

Anisimova takes the lead with two winners to move up to 30-love. Osaka can’t respond to the heavy hits and Anisimova gives herself three match points to win.

Anisimova (1) 5 – 4 Osaka*

11:38 , Michael Jones

It isn’t simple of course but Naomi Osaka made that game look so. Giving away just one point in the game, she quickly holds serve and puts the pressure back on Anisimova.

This next game for the match.

*Anisimova (1) 5 – 3 Osaka

11:35 , Michael Jones

What a comeback! Amanda Anisimova levels with a drop shot to the right before another ace takes her to advantage.

The rain starts as she wins her fifth point in a row to hold serve and move to within one game for the match.

*Anisimova (1) 4 – 3 Osaka

11:33 , Michael Jones

Amanda Anisimova’s good work in the previous game is being undone by Naomi Osaka who moves to 0-40 and has three break points to play with.

Anisimova fights back winning the next rally and serving up an ace to move within one point.

*Swiatek 5 – 1 Tsurenko

11:31 , Michael Jones

Iga Swiatek has a commanding lead in her match against Ukranian qualifier Lesia Tsurenko. She’s now serving to win the first set.

Anisimova (1) 4 – 3 Osaka*

11:29 , Michael Jones

It is a break! The first one of the second set as Naomi Osaka is once again undone by a double fault. If she goes on to lose this match she won’t have to look far for the reason why.

Too many unforced errors.

Anisimova (1) 3 – 3 Osaka*

11:28 , Michael Jones

Anisimova’s string breaks as she returns a serve from Osaka forcing the American to operate mainly through slices to stay in the rally. She pulls it off though as Osaka finds the net takes this game to 40-40.

Another double fault by Osaka – her sixth of the match – puts Anisimova one point away from a break.

