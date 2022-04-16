Emma Raducanu loses convincingly to Marketa Vondrousova as injury problems flare up again

emma raducanu vs Marketa Vondrousova live score Billie Jean King Cup – GETTY IMAGES

Emma Raducanu struggled with a blister on her right foot as she was well beaten by Marketa Vondrousova to leave Great Britain staring at defeat to the Czech Republic in their Billie Jean King Cup tie in Prague.

Raducanu marked her debut in the competition on Friday by beating Tereza Martincova in her first professional match on clay but lost 6-1 6-1 to former French Open finalist Vondrousova in only 62 minutes.

The thermometer read just six degrees on Saturday morning, extremely cold for an outdoor tennis match, and it became clear after she took a medical timeout at the end of the first set that Raducanu was struggling.

She barely moved for several balls in the second set, wincing and limping her way to the finish line as the Czechs moved into a 2-1 lead, with three points needed for victory in the tie.

11:20 AM

That’s all folks

Tough day in the office for Raducanu. Difficult to analyse her suitability to clay courts given the two contrasting matches.

Fingers crossed her foot problem isn’t too serious.

11:12 AM

Next up

Harriet Dart will want to bounce back from her own heavy defeat to Vondrousova in the fourth singles match of the tie.

She plays 16-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova, who is ranked 170 in the world. If Dart can win, we go to a winner takes all doubles match.

10:47 AM

Raducanu 1-6, 1-6 Vondrousova* (*denotes server)

Stylish drop shot by Raducanu to win the opening point. Then a forehand winner. Vondrousova ace, 15-30.

Raducanu backhand wide, match point. GAME SET MATCH Vondrousova. Raducanu nets a forehand to lose the match and the Czechs move 2-1 ahead with 2 matches left.

10:44 AM

Raducanu* 1-6, 1-5 Vondrousova (*denotes server)

Raducanu double fault, 15-15. Whenever Raducanu moves to her right, she’s in trouble.

Super ball striking by Vondrousova and she finishes with a forehand winner, 30-40.

Vondrousova lob winner. Stunning finish to break.

10:40 AM

Raducanu 1-6, 1-4 Vondrousova* (*denotes server)

Raducanu is wincing and grimincing. She must be debating whether to carry on. But she goes on and drills a backhand winner down the line, 15-15.

Bad volley from Raducanu, 40-15. Vondrousova ace to finish.

10:38 AM

Raducanu* 1-6, 1-3 Vondrousova (*denotes server)

Raducanu is clearly labouring but Vondrousova gifting her points at the moment. A clever drop shot by Vondrousova makes it 30-30. She knows Raducanu can’t chase it.

Raducanu backhand error, 30-40. Vondrousova overcooks a backhand and that allows Raducanu to stay in the game.

Raducanu forehand long, another break point. Raducanu can’t get any jump in her service motion.

Raducanu backhand wide and Vondrousova breaks her serve for the sixth time.

10:33 AM

Raducanu 1-6, 1-2 Vondrousova* (*denotes server)

What’s happened here? Three double faults from Vondrousova and Raducanu breaks back.

But her body language doesn’t look good.

10:30 AM

Raducanu* 1-6, 0-2 Vondrousova (*denotes server)

The LTA say that Raducanu was treated off court for a blister on her right foot.

We’ll see if her movement is impacted. Raducanu nets a forehand, 15-30. Then another mid court forehand, 15-40. Far too many errors today.

Raducanu saves the first. Great defense by Vondrousova but Raducanu keeps her composed to finally draw the error, deuce.

Raducanu error, break point. Vondrousova backhand return winner that Raducanu didn’t even move for. She is clearly hampered.

10:24 AM

Second Set: Raducanu 1-6, 0-1 Vondrousova* (*denotes server)

After a near 10-minute delay, Raducanu finally returns to court. Lets hope whatever treatment she’s received has the desired effect.

Vondrousova has lost a bit of momentum with the time delay and slips to 15-40 with a double fault.

Raducanu nets a forehand on the first break point. Then a backhand. Bad miss. Deuce.

Vondrousova overhead winner. And she recovers from those early troubles to hold with a forehand winner.

10:18 AM

The wait goes on…

Still no sign of Raducanu, who is receiving a medical timeout.

Vondrousova has left the court as well, most likely to stay warm.

10:14 AM

Raducanu injury worry

Raducanu leaves the court with the Team GB physio for some treatment. Not clear yet what the issue is.

Perhaps her toenails again?

10:10 AM

Raducanu* 1-6 Vondrousova (*denotes server)

Vondrousova is working the angles so well, hitting the ball with better depth and height. Raducanu continues to spray the ball across the court waywardly.

And she double faults to lose the opening set, 6-1. Much work for the Brit to do!

10:07 AM

Raducanu 1-5 Vondrousova* (*denotes server)

Big Raducanu forehand winner by Raducanu, 0-15. She has to go for it now that she’s playing catch up. Vondrousova double fault, her second of the match, 30-30.

Raducanu goes for it on the return but goes long. Bad miss. And she’s punished again as Vondrousova whips a lovely forehand winner down the line.

10:04 AM

Raducanu* 1-4 Vondrousova (*denotes server)

When Vondrousova gets Raducanu on the run, she continues to get joy. She stretches the US Open champion wide and the teen nets a forehand slice, 15-30.

Raducanu backhand long, 15-40. Two break points. Vondrousova with a gorgeous drop shot to break again.

Huge roar from the Czech.

10:00 AM

Raducanu 1-3 Vondrousova* (*denotes server)

A chance for Raducanu as she releases the handbrake and gets to 0-40. Vondrousova saves the first two. But not the third as she puts a backhand into the net.

Three breaks of serve in four games.

09:54 AM

Raducanu* 0-3 Vondrousova (*denotes server)

Raducanu has no answer to Vondrousova’s shot making at the moment. She double faults to fall 0-40 again.

And another error allows the Czech to get a double break.

09:52 AM

Raducanu 0-2 Vondrousova* (*denotes server)

Super play by Vondrousova. Dominating from the baseline then finishing with a deft volley, 15-0. Vondrousova has settled much quicker and hits her first ace to make it 40-15.

And she consolidates the break when Raducanu puts a forehand into the tramlines.

09:48 AM

First Set: Emma Raducanu* 0-1 Marketa Vondrousova (*denotes server)

First point is a lengthy exchange and Raducanu blinks first to miss with a forehand. She then nets a forehand, 0-30.

Poor volley by Raducanu and she is punished as Vondrousova easily puts away a forehand down the line. Three break points.

Raducanu saves the first with a nice drop shot. Then the second when Vondrousova nets a backhand return. But not the third as she puts a backhand long to lose serve.

09:44 AM

Quick reminder

Harriet Dart will play Tereza Martincova in the fourth match of the tie. And there could be a double match if required.

The tie is 1-1.

09:38 AM

Here we go…

… the players are out on court for the third match of the tie.

Nice atmosphere building.

09:32 AM

Good morning

Emma Raducanu savoured a landmark win as she drew Great Britain level with the Czech Republic at the end of the first day of their Billie Jean King Cup tie in Prague.

The US Open champion’s clash with 50th-ranked Tereza Martincova was not just her senior competitive debut for Britain but also her first professional match on clay – another example of the remarkable career trajectory the 19-year-old has been on.

The pressure was on Raducanu after Harriet Dart’s 55-minute 6-1 6-0 thrashing by Marketa Vondrousova and she rose to the challenge impressively, claiming a 7-5 7-5 victory.

It was just Raducanu’s third victory of the season – with Martincova the highest-ranked player she has beaten since New York – and was particularly satisfying after a series of matches in which she has failed to build on strong starts.

“This win definitely meant a lot to me because this year I’ve won a lot of first sets, I’ve been leading matches, and to actually close it out in two sets gave me a lot of confidence,” said the 19-year-old.

“And just for the team, we’re still in this, we’re fighting, it’s all to play for tomorrow. And it being my first match on clay for four years, it’s pretty insane. I don’t know how it’s been that long.”

Raducanu last played on the surface back in 2018 in French Open juniors but this performance was notable for the way she learned as she went along, saving a set point at 4-5 in the opener and then fighting back from 1-4 in the second.

“What pleased me the most was the adapting I had to do because the conditions changed a lot, it was sunny and then cold and then a lot of wind picked up,” she said.

“Also on clay there are many bad bounces so I was struggling a lot with that and had to find a way to adapt. And I’m very pleased with the way that I managed to up my intensity after trailing 1-4 in the second set and overcome that dip.”

The victory was essential for Britain if they are to cause a major upset against the perennial champions, with Dart’s one-sided loss to former French Open finalist Vondrousova a demonstration of the size of their task.

Captain Anne Keothavong said: “First and foremost I thought it was a really gutsy performance from Emma and for her to be able to close that match in straight sets it took a huge effort.

“I think we have to go into tomorrow believing we’ve got a good chance. We came here as underdogs, the Czechs were heavy favourites and still are the heavy favourites.”

Three points are needed for victory and, first up on Saturday, Raducanu will try to earn her second against Vondrousova in what is a hugely intriguing match.

Raducanu defeated the 22-year-old comfortably in the second round of Wimbledon last year when she was an unknown quantity on the world stage but this is not just Vondrousova’s best surface, the tie is also being played at the Cesky club where she grew up.

“I feel like grass and clay are the polar opposites so it is going to be a different match,” said Raducanu.

“It’s her home surface, her home match, but I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be a big challenge and probably the toughest opponent that I’m going to play on clay early days so it will be a great test for me to see where I’m at and build for the rest of the season.

“Every match I’m taking as a learning experience but the team are so fired up for tomorrow.”

Both captains have the option of changing their teams and an intriguing possibility for Keothavong could be 20-year-old Sonay Kartal, who has been in brilliant form at lower-level events over the last six months.