Emma Raducanu into Korea Open semi-finals and looks back to her best – live reaction

emma raducanu vs magda linette live score korea open 2022

10:21 AM

Raducanu wins 6-2, 6-2 Linette

Raducanu unerring for the baseline again, a fantastic display of power and shot-making. She moves into a 30-0 lead and is closing in on the semi-finals.

She finds another winner with a superb backhand. And on the next point, she moves in for the easiest of winners after Linette’s return was week.

That’s that! Raducanu has won six straight sets and three matches in a row for the first time since last year’s US Open.

10:16 AM

Raducanu* 6-2, 5-2 Linette (*denotes next server)

A close challenge goes against Linette, and this is sliding away from here now. Raducanu is 30-0 against serve, but Linette’s wide serve reduces some of the damage.

Linette does enough to hold, but Raducanu will now serve for it.

10:11 AM

Raducanu 6-2, 5-1 Linette* (*denotes next server)

This is turning into a cruise for Raducanu now after her third and fourth Ace of the match. The former US Open champ is now within one game of reaching the semi-finals.

10:07 AM

Raducanu* 6-2, 4-1 Linette (*denotes next server)

Linette’s previous match took 2hr 46 mins so that may have taken its toll. Unforced error from the Pole enables Raducanu to get back 15-15 against serve. One more break and you would have to think its curtains for Linette.

Another brilliant forehand down the line from Raducanu to move to 30-15, beautifully done.

And just like in the first set Raducanu is ruthless in her pursuit of a break of serve! A set and double break up now.

10:03 AM

Raducanu 6-2, 3-1 Linette* (*denotes next server)

Raducanu starts well after the break with a wide serve that Linette fails to deal with. But on second serve, Linette wins the next point to level at 15-15.

But Raducanu makes it 18/18 points on first serve, before Linette’s forehand winner levels the game again. But Raducanu’s first serve proves strong enough again and she holds a crucial game.

09:59 AM

Looks like play is about to recommence

Raducanu has been trying to stay loose by hitting some balls.

09:54 AM

Magda Linette is taking a medical time out

A very important service game coming up for Raducanu.

09:52 AM

Raducanu* 6-2, 2-1 Linette (*denotes next server)

Not winning that game against serve was a body blow for Linette, and she looks ragged at the start of this game. Raducanu is into a 30-0 lead after a Linette forehand is called long.

Raducanu now has a couple of break points of here own! What a turnaround this will be.

And Raducanu delivers. There is a clear path to victory now: a set and a break up.

09:48 AM

Raducanu 6-2, 1-1 Linette* (*denotes next server)

Linette warming to her task now, winning one of the points of the match by moving in close after a drop shot.

The Pole’s backhand is proving effective, and she earns her first break point of the match. But Raducanu shows some guts to win the next two points, and give herself a chance of an unlikely hold from 40-0 down.

Raducanu fires another forehand down the line to get back to deuce! Her next winner is just as good, this time going cross-court. Advantage Raducanu. Linette cannot deal with another Raducanu first serve, and that is another hold.

09:41 AM

Second set: Raducanu* 6-2, 0-1 Linette (*denotes next server)

A much better start to this set than the first for Linette, serving with more freedom and winning the game to love. Linette has dropped just one point in her last three service games, so warming up somewhat.

09:37 AM

First set: Raducanu 6-2 Linette

Raducanu maintains her record of not dropping a point on first serve in this match, moving into a 30-15 lead.

Linette replies to level the game, but Raducanu steps up and flushes her second Ace of the match. The Briton has set point, but Linette salvages it with better play from the baseline.

But Raducanu produces a corker of a backhand to claim the first set. That’s five sets in a row this week.

09:31 AM

Raducanu* 5-2 Linette (*denotes next server)

Linette wins the first two points on serve, before Raducanu benefits from a big slice of good fortune with a flukey winner that clipped the net. Raducanu’s cross-court backhand then flies out, and Linette wins the next point to hold. Raducanu will serve for the set next.

09:27 AM

Raducanu 5-1 Linette* (*denotes next server)

Raducanu is two holds of serve away from winning the set, and she makes a sound start here to go 15-0 up.

Excellent stuff from both in the following rally, but Raducanu’s creditable return is too long. Linette then mis-cues a backhand and gazes down at the court blaming a bad bounce. Raducanu 30-15 up.

Thunderous forehand down the line from Raducanu to move to 40-15. Then a deft drop shot proves decisive and that is another service game banked. Very impressive from Raducanu.

09:21 AM

Raducanu* 4-1 Linette (*denotes next server)

Linette being made to work hard for the first point on serve, but she wins it via a double-handed backhand. A good wide serve from Linette gets the better of Raducanu, 30-0.

Linette finding some rhythm now, and another Ace wins her first game of the match. Linette on the scoreboard after a tough start.

09:18 AM

Raducanu 4-0 Linette* (*denotes next server)

Raducanu dominating from deep on the court at the moment, has Linette scrambling all over the place. Raducanu’s backhand very effective so far. Another service game is claimed decisively 40-15. The match is only 15 minutes old but she is charge of this first set.

09:14 AM

Raducanu* 3-0 Linette (*denotes next server)

Raducanu dispatches a Linette serve that was too short, but the Pole delivers a strong response, 15-15.

Linette is struggling to match Raducanu in the rallies though, and she uses the angles well with a back hand to ear two break points.

And there it is! What a start this has been for Raducanu, a double break up. If she sustains this it may be her most impressive showing in some time.

09:10 AM

Raducanu 2-0 Linette* (*denotes next server)

Can Raducanu consolidate that break and win her first service game? It’s an assured start with an Ace, before she moves in to the net after forcing Linette wide and volleys another winner. 30-0 to Raducanu.

Her next serve is too hot for Linette to handle, 40-0.

Raducanu looking really strong in the early stages, and a wonderful forehand down the line wins the game to love.

09:07 AM

First set: Raducanu* 1-0 Linette (*denotes next server)

Raducanu looking to show her power and dictate from the baseline. Linette with a few ropey serves in the early stages and the Briton establishes a 30-0 lead.

A better serve gets slightly big on Raducanu who mis-cues a back hand, 30-15 Linette. A Raducanu forehand has too much on it, and Linette recovers to 30-30.

Raducanu gets the better of the following rally and has break point, and there is the break! Linette challenges her shot down the line that was called out, but out it was.

Perfect start from Raducanu against the No 3 seed.

09:01 AM

The toss…

Raducanu has won the toss and will receive.

08:58 AM

Raducanu takes to the court

The odds suggest the winner of this match will play No 1 seed Ostapenko in the next round.

08:50 AM

That’s the win for Maria

A convincing 6-1, 6-1 victory. Raducanu up next on Centre Court in Seoul.

08:40 AM

Tatjana Maria is making light work of Zhu Lin

The German claimed the first set 6-1 and is 4-1 up in the second. That should mean Raducanu is on court for 9am prompt unless there is a remarkable comeback.

02:18 PM

Can Raducanu march on in Korea?

Good morning and welcome to coverage of Emma Raducanu’s rebuild in the wake of her first-round exit from the US Open as she takes on Magda Linette of Poland in the last eight of the Korea Open.

Raducanu reached this stage after easing to a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Belgium’s Yanina Wickmayer on Thursday morning.

The British No 1 and sixth seed, who has been plagued by injury niggles, is determined to make progress here in Seoul after failing to defend her grand slam title in New York and a second-round defeat at last week’s Slovenia Open.

“My goal on the court is to keep trying to swing freer and freer in each match. And my other goal is to try and stay in Korea for as long as possible,” she said.

“Last week I struggled a bit with my legs, just doing a lot of training, and as I said, the rest of this year is just really trying to build up physically for the next year.

“So I’m training a lot – like before the match today, I did 90 minutes on the court, and I’m just trying to get myself in good shape.

“And that comes sometimes with small niggles. At the moment, it’s something I’m just managing, but I know it’s for a greater benefit so I’ve kind of bought into that process.”