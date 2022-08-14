Emma Raducanu can prove she is still in ‘top flight’ by beating Serena Williams – GETTY IMAGES

Emma Raducanu can prove she remains in the “top flight” of marketable athletes in sport by beating Serena Williams in Cincinnati, brand experts declared.

The Briton faces the 23-time major singles champion for the first time in her career in the first round of the Western and Southern Open on Monday.

Market research by Rob Mills, chief executive of consultancy firm Turnstile, said the 19-year-old’s appeal to brands remains strong, despite her struggles since winning the US Open a year ago.

However, a victory against Williams, who has said she will be “evolving away” from the sport after the US Open, would provide a major reassurance to sponsors that she remains on the right track, Mills said.

“In the data that we’re seeing coming through, her appeal is still strong. There’s obviously an understanding from fans that she’s still young, and she’s progressing.

“She’s in a really strong position based on the research that we’ve had coming through. I think everyone has expectations that she’s going to keep progressing. There’s no visible signs of any change that we’re picking up… but if she does well against Serena, obviously that keeps reinforcing the credibility that she’s a top flight player.”

Raducanu, who has long-term deals with the likes of Tiffany and Co, Nike and Wilson, last week insisted she is not feeling the pressure as she prepares to defend her US Open crown. Pressure “is only either what I put on myself or what I expect from myself”, she told Sky Sports. “I only feel the pressure, or even think about it, whenever I’m in my press conferences because every single question is about pressure,” she added.

The Briton’s historic victory at Flushing Meadows came 22 years after Williams won her first major singles title in New York, aged just 17. The winner of the match between Raducanu and Williams will face either Victoria Azarenka or Kaia Kanepi in the second round.

Since last year’s US Open, Raducanu has played in 16 tournaments and been knocked out by a lower-ranked player 14 times.