Emma Raducanu beaten by gutsy Katerina Siniakova at Miami Open having been a set and break up

Emma Raducanu of Britain prepares to serve in her second round women’s match against Katerina Siniakova of Czech Republic, at the Miami Open tennis tournament, – AP

Emma Raducanu suffers another early defeat having been commanding position

Siniakova shows huge fight to force her way back into the match

Defeat continues poor run for Briton who’s searching for consistency

Emma Raducanu was once again a picture of dejection as she left the court in Miami last night. Here is a woman who simply cannot get over the line. This is now the third tournament running where she has lost after serving for the match.

Raducanu is not being outclassed at these elite events, but in some ways it might be less painful if she were. Just as in her previous match – in Indian Wells a couple of weeks ago – she was on top for most of this contest, only to go down 7-5 in the decider.

“Tough loss” is what they say on the tour in these situations. And during this slumping sophomore season, Raducanu is experiencing toughness at every turn. Yes, her matches might be consistently entertaining – but that is unlikely to offer much consolation.

Speaking after the defeat, Raducanu said: “I thought she [Siniakova] played really well, there was some good tennis from both sides but it sucks to lose that one. It’s a challenge for sure and it takes a lot out of you to keep bouncing back from it, but what can I do about it now?”

“I think the time-out did maybe affect the momentum but I still managed to regroup and win the first set. She seemed like she was running completely fine to me.”

She had put a brave face on the trend in her pre-tournament press conference, telling reporters that “I kind of like the challenge of being knocked down.” But there’s only so many times that you can climb off the canvas before it begins to chip away at your confidence.

Thursday’s opponent was Katerina Siniakova, a 25-year-old Czech who is expected to come up against Great Britain in next month’s Billie Jean King Cup tie in Prague. The world’s top-ranked doubles player, Siniakova stands at No53 on the singles ladder, and has a big-match mentality that carried her to an Olympic gold medal in Tokyo last year.

Katerina Siniakova – GETTY IMAGES

In the early stages of this match, Siniakova didn’t look like she would be hanging around for long. She gave up a 4-1 lead and then called a lengthy medical time-out that found her sobbing dramatically while the trainer worked on loosening up her back and shoulders.

Raducanu’s rhythm was interrupted by the ten-minute stoppage. She lost the next two games before stabilising, re-establishing control, and claiming that opening set via a lovely forehand winner up the line. But then we found ourselves returning to a familiar script: the one where Raducanu struggles to sustain her initial burst of energy.

If her record this year is less than distinguished – two wins from seven matches – then second sets have been a particular Achilles heel. This may be the legacy of her non-existent winter training block, which was scotched by Covid. One cannot say for sure. What we can say with confidence is that she lacks the physicality to succeed consistently on the tour.

“So how did she win the US Open?” some might ask. But Raducanu was flying there, coming in off the back of a strong build-up campaign in second-tier events, and racing through her matches in double-quick time. In ten matches – including the qualifying tournament – she averaged 82 minutes per win.

If only life had remained so easy. Since the start of the Australian Open, that average duration has climbed to just over 2hr 30min. Raducanu’s game remains silky-smooth and elegant when she is flowing, but all these near misses are taking their toll. There was one moment where she had the court at her mercy for an easy forehand putaway that would have given her a 3-0 double-break lead in the deciding set, only to ditch it meekly into the net.

Emma Raducanu, of Britain, reacts as she loses a point in her second-round women’s match against Katerina Siniakova – AP

Things are not likely to grow much easier over the coming weeks, either, because Raducanu and the rest of the tour will now move onto the clay. It is not a surface that she has had much truck with in the past. But then she remains incredibly green on any colour of court, with just 30 tour-level matches to her name. That is always a mitigation for any kind of result.

The day was not a complete washout for British women in Miami. Heather Watson scored her best win on ranking for two years when she eliminated Ukraine’s leading player, Elina Svitolina, in three tight sets. This 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 victory will carry Watson back to the fringes of the world’s top 100 after a recent dip. But one had to feel for Svitolina, who has now lost back-to-back matches against Britons with three-figure rankings after Harriet Dart beat her in Indian Wells a fortnight ago. It would be amazing if the conflict in her home country were not affecting her game.

Raducanu beaten by Siniakova – as it happened

10:03 PM

SINIAKOVA BEATS RADUCANU 3-6, 6-4, 7-5

A Raducanu forehand into the net makes it 15-30 then a brilliant backhand winner down the line gives Siniakova two match points. And the Czech wins it thanks to a backhand that goes long.

Heartbreak for Raducanu but Siniakova was brilliant, she never gave up and somehow won – a fantastic effort.

09:56 PM

Raducanu* 6-3, 4-6, 5-6 Siniakova (*denotes next server)

Siniakova has battled all match and, as you’d expect, she continues here playing a rasping forehand corsscourt winner first up. That’s followed by a backhand winner having anticipated a Raducanu drop shot.

A wayward Raducanu forehand makes it 40-0 and from there the Czech holds to love.

Raducanu will now serve to stay in the match.

09:54 PM

Raducanu 6-3, 4-6, 5-5 Siniakova* (*denotes next server)

Well, well…at 0-30 it’s clear this match isn’t over. Raducanu gets it back to 15-30 but when she had the open court play into she hits a forehand into the net and Siniakova has two break points…

AND IT’S A DOUBLE FAULT – her first of the match. Siniakova has broken back…

09:48 PM

Raducanu* 6-3, 4-6, 5-4 Siniakova (*denotes next server)

Siniakova has battled all match and she doesn’t stop here – down 0-15 she gets it to 40-15, the point of which sees the Czech rush in and hit another winner at the net. Raducanu saves the first of Siniakova’s two service points with a backhand winner but a long backhand means the Czech hangs on in this final set.

Raducanu will now have the chance to serve for the match.

09:44 PM

Raducanu 6-3, 4-6, 5-3 Siniakova* (*denotes next server)

Raducanu doesn’t really do short matches does she? This match has already been going two and half hours…

The Briton maintains her momentum by racing to a 40-0 lead in this game and wins her service game to love next point.

09:39 PM

Raducanu* 6-3, 4-6, 4-3 Siniakova (*denotes next server)

It’s very much a case of the first person to blink loses this match. Siniakova does well to race to a 40-15 lead but Raducanu shows a lot of power in her groundstrokes to force two errors from the Czech and make it deuce.

Another near-miss from Raducanu – a backhand down the line – gives Siniakova the advantage BUT the Briton then comes into the net (rare this match) and hits a great volley to get it back to deuce.

A wayward backhand from Siniakova gifts the Briton a break point and she hits a peach of a backhand crosscourt winner to break.

09:33 PM

Raducanu 6-3, 4-6, 3-3 Siniakova* (*denotes next server)

Raducanu is just missing a few shots, the margin for error is so tight. An error gives Siniakova a 0-15 lead. That become 15-30 two points later. But then the rally of the match takes place and Raducanu comes out on top, eventually winning the point with a forehand winner down the line. That point seems to give her a lift as she then wins the next two points to take the game – you feel that was a must-hold game for Raducanu.

09:29 PM

Raducanu* 6-3, 4-6, 2-3 Siniakova (*denotes next server)

Raducanu steps in off the Siniakova second serve and hits a violent forehand winner down the line – that’s what she does best. That takes the score to 30-15 and the Czech makes it 40-15 and a Raducanu forehand into the net gives here the game.

This has been some turnaround for Siniakova and she is now ahead in the match for the first time.

Raducanu’s got a fight on her hands now.

09:26 PM

Siniakova is showing a lot of guts

Siniakova – GETTY IMAGES

09:25 PM

Raducanu 6-3, 4-6, 2-2 Siniakova* (*denotes next server)

Whenever she comes into the net Siniakova looks dangerous – she does that first point of this game hitting a vicious backhand winner. The 0-15 scoreline soon becomes 0-30 but Raducanu steadies the ship with a brilliant forehand winner down the line – her ball speed is back to where it was in the first set.

Siniakova, however, hits straight back with a forehand winner to earn two break points. She only needs one of them and it’s back with serve in this final set.

09:20 PM

Raducanu* 6-3, 4-6, 2-1 Siniakova (*denotes next server)

At 15-15 it’s Raducanu’s turn to get a lucky break with the net coming to her aid. That makes it 15-30 but Siniakova is clearly made of strong stuff and she battles back to 40-30. Raducanu then forces the error with a brilliant rasping forehand – that was the type of shot we saw a lot of in the first set. The Briton then earns a break point. At the net with most of the court to aim for Raducanu hits the net, that was a glorious chance. Siniakova then plays a delightful forehand winner down the line and holds after the Briton hits a forehand into the net.

09:14 PM

Raducanu 6-3, 4-6, 2-0 Siniakova* (*denotes next server)

Raducanu hits a fine, wide second serve to make it 40-0 on her way to holding to love. The perfect platform – a 2-0 lead – in the final set for the Briton.

09:11 PM

Raducanu* 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 Siniakova (*denotes next server)

Sinaikova gets the final set under way after both change their kit – understandable in the heat and humidity of Florida – and it doesn’t go her way, Raducanu racing to a 0-40 lead. A long forehand by the Briton saves the first of three break points for Siniakova. Then a fine forehand winner saves the second. But the Czech cannot save the third, as a long and wide backhand gifts the game to Raducanu.

That’s the perfect way to start the final set for the US Open champion.

08:57 PM

SINIAKOVA WINS THE SECOND SET 6-4

Serving to stay in the set Raducanu stays in the rallies forcing Siniakova to make errors. But an error of her own – a backhand into the net – makes it 30-30 and after another long rally the Briton comes into the net BUT the Czech plays a wonderful crosscourt backhand winner to earn a set point.

That set point is brilliantly saved with a fine winner down the line from Raducanu. That’s followed up with a sensational crosscourt, backhand winner by the Briton – that’s the best of Raducanu. Alas a long backhand by the Briton gets it back to deuce.

A backhand into the net, near the net, from Raducanu gifts Siniakova her second set point. That’s saved with a brilliant forehand winner down the line – that was 83mph, one of the biggest forehands she hit so far in the match.

Siniakova gets the luck of a net cord to earn her third set point and she takes the match into a third and final set as Raducanu hits a backhand into the net.

Does Raducanu have the stamina and fitness to bounce back?

08:46 PM

Raducanu* 6-3, 4-5 Siniakova (*denotes next server)

At 30-0 down Raducanu hits some powerful forehands before coming into the net and hitting a forehand winner on the run. She repeats the trick the very next point, keeping Siniakova on the move before coming into the net and hitting another forehand winner.

At 30-30 Siniakova hits her first double fault – not sure where that came from – and Raducanu has a break point. A backhand into the net, however, makes it deuce and from there Siniakova holds well.

08:41 PM

Raducanu 6-3, 4-4 Siniakova* (*denotes next server)

Three Siniakova errors from the baseline give Raducanu a 40-0 lead. The fourth error from the Czech – a backhand into the net – allows the Briton to hold to love.

08:37 PM

Raducanu* 6-3, 3-4 Siniakova (*denotes next server)

This pair are engaging in some long rallies and it’s a case of the person to blink first loses the point. At 15-15 that person is Raducanu but the next point she ups the intensity and forces the error from Siniakova.

At 30-30 the Briton plays a great forehand down the line that Siniakova does well to return, Raducanu is at the net and has most of the court to aim at BUT she hits it into the net. From there the Czech takes the game and for the first time this match she’s ahead in a set.

08:33 PM

Raducanu 6-3, 3-3 Siniakova* (*denotes next server)

Raducanu’s now under pressure on her serve at 0-30 down. A long Siniakova forehand makes it 15-30 but another Raducanu error gifts the Czech a break point – the Briton has just lost her rhythm here. She injects a bit of energy to win the next point – forcing a Siniakova error.

But the next point the Czech breaks with a clean winner and it’s all level in the second set.

08:29 PM

Raducanu dealing with the heat well

Raducanu – GETTY IMAGES

08:28 PM

Raducanu* 6-3, 3-2 Siniakova (*denotes next server)

Siniakova’s been under pressure on her serve for most of the match but she holds here to 15, having held her previous service game to love.

08:26 PM

Raducanu 6-3, 3-1 Siniakova* (*denotes next server)

Siniakova has been brilliant at the net (she is doubles world No.1 after all…) and first point of this game she goes to the net and wins the point with a brilliant deep volley forcing the error from Raducanu.

The Briton gets it to 30-15 by grinding away – what you have to do in these types of matches. Another Siniakova error gifts the game to Raducanu.

08:20 PM

Raducanu* 6-3, 2-1 Siniakova (*denotes next server)

Much better from Siniakova, she holds to love – easily her most convincing service game so far.

08:18 PM

Raducanu 6-3, 2-0 Siniakova* (*denotes next server)

A forehand smash from Siniakova gives her the early advantage in this game. The pair then trade errors before a long backhand from the Czech makes it 30-30, another Siniakova error makes it 40-30 and yet another one gives the game to Raducanu. That was good defence from the Briton but the error count is creeping up for her opponent.

08:14 PM

Raducanu* 6-3, 1-0 Siniakova (*denotes next server)

Siniakova serves first in the second set and is soon down 0-30 but as you’d expect from the best doubles player in the world she’s good at the net and she comes in to play a delightful volley to make it 30-30.

A forehand into the net from Raducanu makes it 40-30 but this time a trip to the net results in an error by Siniakova and it’s deuce.

A Siniakova unforced error – a long forehand – gives Raducanu her 11th break point of the match and a brilliant lob, with the Czech at the net, clinches the break for the Briton.

08:06 PM

RADUCANU TAKES THE FIRST SET 6-3

Three wayward shots open the game but Raducanu has a 30-15 lead. From there Siniakova goes long and Raducanu has two set points – she only needs one as a forehand winner on the run makes it one set to love for the Briton.

08:03 PM

Raducanu* 5-3 Siniakova (*denotes next server)

At 15-30 Raducanu is in a good position to break straight back but a wide forehand makes it 30-30. Another wide forehand by the Briton makes it 40-30 – this has been an impressive recovery from the Czech after her medical timeout.

Raducanu battles back to deuce and a long forehand by Siniakova gives Raducanu break point (her 10th of the match) and the Briton makes no mistake with a fine forehand winner to wrestle back the first-set initiative

07:56 PM

Raducanu 4-3 Siniakova* (*denotes next server)

A cute drop shot volley at the net off a second serve makes it 40-30 but a backhand into the net gets it to deuce. A wide forehand, after the latest long rally, gifts Siniakova her first break point and another forehand error from Raducanu means the Czech breaks and we’re back on serve in this first set.

07:50 PM

Raducanu* 4-2 Siniakova (*denotes next server)

Siniakova returns to the court – it’s not clear how fit she is, but she’s going to give it a go. Two errors from Raducanu gives her an early 30-0 lead. That’s soon 30-30 and the Czech is struggling and a wild forehand gifts Raducanu a break point. A long backhand from the Briton makes it deuce and some great groundstrokes from the Czech gives her a service point.

BUT another unforced error makes gets it back to deuce. That’s followed up by another and it’s a second break point for Raducanu (that’s nine in total so far). She saves that one and then hits a lovely crosscourt forehand winner to get to advantage. A brilliant return of serve by Raducanu makes it deuce again.

Siniakova is gutsy, though, and manages to hold, winning the game with a forehand smash. That gritty hold took eight minutes – this isn’t a quick match.

07:38 PM

It’s a medical timeout for Siniakova

It may well be a rib issue, that would make breathing in the heat and humidity of Miami very tough indeed…

07:37 PM

It doesn’t look good for Siniakova

She seems to be in some distress. It’s hot out there and she may have some breathing problems, it’s not overly clear.

07:36 PM

Raducanu 4-1 Siniakova* (*denotes next server)

Great hitting by Siniakova – a crosscourt forehand winner – makes it 0-30 and Raducanu is under pressure on her serve for the second time in the match. A delicate drop shot at the net – great court awareness – gets it back to 15-30. It’s soon 30-30 and that becomes deuce.

From there the Briton holds well – a good, confidence-building game for Raducanu.

The physio is out for Siniakova…

07:30 PM

Raducanu* 3-1 Siniakova (*denotes next server)

The Raducanu forehand is working well at the moment – a brilliant crosscourt winner giving Siniakova no chance. A wayward backhand from the Czech gives the Briton a 0-30 early advantage. A long forehand gifts Raducanu three break points and, unlike the last Siniakova service game, the Briton makes no mistake, breaking to love.

The Czech doesn’t look happy in the heat – I think she may have called for the trainer.

07:24 PM

Raducanu 2-1 Siniakova* (*denotes next server)

A quicker game – phew – as Raducanu shows some fine attacking groundstrokes, hitting three forehand winners on the way to holding to love.

07:23 PM

Raducanu* 1-1 Siniakova (*denotes next server)

A brilliant rasping forehand from Raducanu, stepping in to deal with a second serve, makes it 0-30. That soon becomes 0-40 thanks to a backhand winner down the line. The Briton is attacking the Siniakova forehand and it’s working so far.

The Czech gets back into the game at 30-40 and after the longest rally of the match so far a Raducanu forehand into the net makes it deuce. Great defence from the Czech there as she saves three break points.

Raducanu gets a fourth break point but again cannot make it count, a backhand after a long rally going long. A backhand down the line (yes, another) gets her a fifth break point BUT Siniakova comes into the net to play the first volleyed winner of the match.

Raducanu then earns a sixth break point – a forehand winner down the line – BUT again cannot capitalise as a forehand into the net gets it back to deuce.

Siniakova then manages to hold with powerful groundstrokes – that was a gutsy hold. That was a nine-minute game…

07:12 PM

Raducanu 1-0 Siniakova* (*denotes next server)

Raducanu serves first and it’s a battling first game.

The match starts with a lot of baseline rallies with unforced errors from both. At 30-15 the Briton plays a fine crosscourt backhand winner – it’s one of her favourite shots and that’s a good early sign. At 40-30 she overhits a drive forehand volley and it’s deuce. Siniakova makes two unforced errors (both backhands) and it’s a good hold for Raducanu.

07:04 PM

The two players are out on court

And the match isn’t too far away now.

06:59 PM

Tim Henman is on Amazon Prime

And says Emma Raducanu is some way from her best tennis – down to not playing enough, she’s been playing catch up since December.

06:52 PM

Raducanu is next up on the main court

Siniakova is the world No.1 in doubles and on her day is a very useful singles player. The wind is up and this will be a tough encounter for the US Open champion.

06:48 PM

In the battle of the former world No.1s

Naomi Osaka has beaten Angelique Kerber in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3.

04:20 PM

Who is Katerina Siniakova?

Hailing from the Czech Republic the right-hander is better known as a doubles expert having won 16 titles – among them the Australian and French Opens, Wimbledon and Olympic gold in Tokyo last year – in that form of the sport. In singles, however, silverware has been harder to come by, winning only two trophies – both in 2017. This year she’s found victories tough to come by and in Indian Wells went out in the second round.

Siniakova – AP

03:24 PM

Emma Raducanu ready to bounce back

Emma Raducanu returns to action this evening hoping to kick start what has so far been a stop-start season.

At the BNP Paribas Open earlier this month, Raducanu crashed out in the third round to Croatia’s Petra Martic after winning the opening set.

The US Open champion is yet to reach a quarter-final this year amid struggles with fitness. But the British No 1 is determined to bounce back.

She said: “I feel like because I have been losing early every week, I don’t really care because I kind of like the challenge of being knocked down and feeling horrible obviously after a loss, sort of trying to get yourself back up there for the next match.

“Now all I want to do is just complete my first season on the tour in one piece. Doesn’t matter if I lose first round every week, just that’s the goal.”

Following Ash Barty’s shock retirement this week, Raducanu was pressed about her life away from the tennis court and the teenager says having outside interests has been key.

“I think that probably helped her. If you get oversaturated with one thing, it’s not healthy with anything you do,” she said.

“I feel like that just shows if you take time off, you come back, you’re hungry, you’re ready. She basically cleaned up when she came back.

“I feel like for me, I took 18 months off in 2020. I started in 2021. Because I had that desire to really be out there on the court, I was so hungry. I feel like I had some great results last summer as well.

“It just shows you don’t need to be only tennis, tennis, tennis.

“Right now my interests – I really like motorsport, so Formula One, Moto GP. They kind of give me the thrills and adrenaline rush I always kind of seek.

“I can’t really do many of those things now because it’s a bit dangerous for tennis unfortunately. When I get time off, which is pretty rare, I just try and spend time with my family and friends, catch up, always following the races.”