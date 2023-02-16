Emma Corrin Was Shocked by How Much ‘Hate’ They Received Coming Out as Non-Binary

Emma Corrin’s coming-out in 2021 was not without its stumbles.

The actor, who uses they/them pronouns, was recently featured in Vanity Fair’s Hollywood issue alongside other up-and-coming generational talents. In the interview, Corrin discussed how the process of coming out as non-binary in spring 2021 led to difficult revelations about being an openly queer person in Hollywood.

At the time, Corrin publicly changed their pronouns and spoke about wearing a chest binder, but they told Vanity Fair that they didn’t notify their team the announcement was coming.

“I might have [messaged them] over WhatsApp and just said, ‘I’m going to post this,’” Corrin said. “I don’t think there was any big discussion about it.”

However, Corrin said, “Naively, maybe, it took me aback how much hate I got for that. It was quite a reality check. But for a lot of people, it did help. Especially around conversation of gender and stuff, it does help a lot of people to see someone living as a nonbinary person in the world. I know how much other people’s accounts helped me, that’s my motivation for keeping my social media at the moment.”

Corrin also spoke about playing feminine roles like Princess Diana on “The Crown,” which earned them an Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Emmy nomination in 2021, and more recently leading “Lady Chatterley’s Lover,” also on Netflix. They said they’re certainly open to playing male roles in the future. Corrin was most recently cast as a villain in Marvel Studios’ “Deadpool 3” opposite Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

“There aren’t a lot of nonbinary parts out there,” Corrin said. “My experience on this earth has been a female one, up until recently, and I still love all those parts of me. It’s interesting that I’m not offered male parts, but I would equally be drawn to that! I suppose it’s also what the industry sees you as, and I think, hopefully, that is shifting… I would love to play nonbinary, new parts, male parts. Anything, as long as it’s right.”

Corrin’s remarks come at a time both challenging and liberating for queer storytelling and performers in the film and TV space. In a recent GQ UK interview, “The Last of Us” star Bella Ramsey, who came out as non-binary in January, spoke out on vitriolic reactions to the HBO series’ LGBTQ storylines and characters: “I know people will think what they want to think. But they’re gonna have to get used to it. If you don’t want to watch the show because it has gay storylines, because it has a trans character, that’s on you, and you’re missing out.”

