Emma Chamberlain Debuts Platinum Blonde Hair at 2022 Met Gala

Do blondes really have more fun at the Met Gala? Ask Emma Chamberlain.

The social media star had the crowd doing a double take when she showed up to the 2022 event on May 2 with a platinum blonde bob hairstyle.

“I was in the salon yesterday for 7 hours and it was very worth it,” she told LIVE from E! “I love being blonde. I thought it would really compliment this look.”

Along with her shocking new ‘do, Emma wowed on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC wearing a custom two-piece look by Louis Vuitton, which included a yellow, puff-sleeve crop top and tiara. The 21-year-old, who is an ambassador for the French fashion house, was perfectly on theme for the Met’s “Gilded Glamour,” dress code—which takes inspiration from New York’s Gilded Age, the period between 1870 and 1890.

“I think it’s just an experience,” she said of creating her look for the big night. “It’s like a project—the outfit, the look and the jewelry and the hair.”

She added, “It’s like you are creating a piece of art on yourself.”

Emma made her Met Gala debut in September, walking the red carpet in yet another custom Louis Vuitton ensemble. Her glitzy gold gown in 2021 featured a dramatic asymmetrical hem, fun cutouts and a deep plunging neckline.

At the time, Emma exclusively revealed to E! News that she was extremely nervous meeting Vogue‘s editor-in-chief and annual Met Gala host, Anna Wintour, on her big night.

“She is such an iconic person in the fashion industry, and I wanted to make a good impression,” she shared. “Unfortunately, I was a nervous wreck while talking to her and she definitely could tell. It’s OK though.”

Emma first rose to fame as a YouTube personality, but prefers not to be called an “influencer” because, she says, it’s “kind of disgusting.”

“If someone is calling me an influencer, they’re saying that my job is to influence, and I don’t think that’s true,” she told Cosmopolitan in 2020. “I prefer to entertain and be a friend. I don’t want to influence.”

She added, “I mean, I make fun of YouTubers and I am one. I think of it as, Why not play into it? If you can’t beat them, join them?”

