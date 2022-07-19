Eminem’s daughter opens up about her childhood and reveals why she was ‘so scared’ to be around drugs and alcohol when she was younger

Hailie Jade Mathers and Eminem.Hailie Jade/ Instagram; Kevin Winter/ImageDirect

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Mathers opened up about her “surreal” childhood on her new podcast.

She recalled going to a princess tea party at Disney World with her best friend and cohost.

Mathers said she stayed away from alcohol in high school because she thought she’d get “in trouble” for drinking.

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Mathers opened up about her childhood growing up as a famous rapper’s daughter on the first episode of her new podcast “Just A Little Shady,” which premiered Friday.

Although she feels she had a pretty “normal” childhood going to public school with her best friend and podcast cohost Brittany Ednie, she said that looking back on her memories as an adult she now fully realizes how out of the ordinary they were.

For example, the friends recalled when Mathers casually invited Ednie onto her dad’s tour bus thinking a bus was something everyone’s dad had.

At about the five-minute mark of the podcast, Ednie and Mathers recall a trip they took to Disney World in Florida.

“My dad was working on something and he was working the whole time but he set up for us to do the limo and take it to Disney and we did the princess tea party,” Mathers said. “He had the dresses waiting for us, we were like both Belle or whatever.”

Ednie described the experience as “so cute” and Mathers sad she values it even more as a 26-year-old woman.

“Even then at the time we were so happy and so excited, but we didn’t get to appreciate that moment as much as now when we talk about it and think back on it we’re like ‘Oh my God, that was just like, awesome,'” she continued.

Mathers said she thought that being ‘associated’ with anyone who was drinking underage would get her ‘in trouble’

Mathers’ father Eminem (whose legal name is Marshall Mathers) has been open about his addiction to pills.

“I was the worst kind of addict, a functioning addict,” Eminem told the New York Times in 2009. “I was so deep into my addiction at one point that I couldn’t picture myself being able to do anything without some kind of drug.”

According to Mathers on the podcast, she grew up with an intense fear of being around drugs and alcohol. She explained that in high school, she didn’t drink or go to parties.

“I feel like everyone was doing that but I just didn’t…I was so naive to all of it,” she said at the 7:40 mark of the podcast.

Mathers even stayed away from high school football games after the “first and last” one she went to.

“One of my friends came up to me and talked right at my face and I was like ‘Oh my god, you’re drinking,'” she recalled, describing herself as “so appalled” during the conversation, which occurs at around the time 8:15 mark of the podcast.

“It hit me right in that moment, I was like, ‘I’ve gotta go,” she continued. “I thought that even being associated with anyone there that was drinking I was gonna get in trouble.”

Mathers said she “never got in trouble” growing up because she “never did anything” that would warrant punishment.

“I was so scared… I thought if I did anything wrong I was a terrible human,” she said, admitting that some of the things she stayed away from were “just what kids do in high school.”

Ednie described Mathers as “straight and narrow” at the time. But Mathers said she loosened up around her sophomore year of college when she joined a sorority.

