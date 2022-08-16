Emily Watson and Paul Mescal Are a Powerhouse in A24’s Irish Gothic

After bursting onto the scene as Connell in the hit series “Normal People,” Paul Mescal continues to build a resume that’s going a long way to establish him as a bona fide movie star. His latest outing as a leading man is “God’s Creatures,” a new Irish family drama from Saela Davis and Anna Rose Holmer that promises to be every bit as powerful as their first collaboration, “The Fits.”

The film, which follows a dangerous secret that threatens to unravel a family in an Irish fishing town, made a strong debut at the Cannes Film Festival in May. Critics generally praised Mescal’s performance, and many predicted that a late September rollout from A24 could lead to the film becoming an unexpected hit during the fall movie season.

More from IndieWire

Per the official synopsis from A24, “God’s Creatures” is set in a windswept fishing village, where a mother is torn between protecting her beloved son and her own sense of right and wrong. A lie she tells for him rips apart their family and close-knit community in this tense, sweepingly emotional epic.

“God’s Creatures” was directed by Saela Davis and Anna Rose Holmer, with a story by Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly and a screenplay by Shane Crowley. It stars Paul Mescal, Emily Watson, Aisling Franciosi, Declan Conlon, Marion O’Dwyer, and Toni O’Rourke.

In her Cannes review of the film, IndieWire’s Kate Erbland wrote that “’God’s Creatures’ is a decidedly chilly affair, both due to its location (a windswept Irish fishing village where people wear cozy sweaters even in May) and its subject matter (a prodigal son returns home and upends everyone’s lives). But powerful performances from stars Emily Watson and Paul Mescal add spark to the film.”

“God’s Creatures” will be released in select theaters and on demand Friday, September 30. You can watch the trailer below:

Story continues

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.