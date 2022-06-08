Emily VanCamp, Sebastian Quinn, Enrique Murciano, More Join ‘Miranda’s Victim’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Emily VanCamp (The Resident), Sebastian Quinn (Dynasty), Enrique Murciano (Panic), Brent Sexton (Long Slow Exhale) and Josh Bowman (Revenge) will round out the cast of Michelle Danner’s courtroom drama, Miranda’s Victim. They join a stacked ensemble led by Abigail Breslin, which also includes Luke Wilson, Andy Garcia, Donald Sutherland, Ryan Phillippe, Mireille Enos, Kyle MacLachlan and Taryn Manning, as previously announced.

The film will tell the true story of Trish Weir (Breslin), who in 1963 was kidnapped and brutally raped by Ernesto Miranda (Quinn). Committed to putting her assailant in prison, Trish’s life is destroyed by America’s legal system as she triggers a law that transforms the nation. Her case notably results in the establishment of the Miranda rights afforded to criminal suspects taken in police custody, to ensure the admissibility of statements made during interrogation, as part of subsequent criminal proceedings.

VanCamp will play Trish’s loving and supportive sister Ann Weir, who is her rock through this ordeal. Murciano will portray Detective Cooley, with Sexton as Sergeant Nealis and Bowman as Trish’s husband Charles, who was left in the dark about her trauma. The film written by George Kolber and J. Craig Stiles is currently in production in New Jersey, with Danner and Kolber producing alongside Valerie Debler, Brian Drillinger and Alexandra Guarnieri. The production company involved is Navesink River Productions.

VanCamp plays Nicolette Nevin on Fox’s medical drama The Resident and has also recently appeared on series including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Revenge. Notable film credits include Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War, The Ring Two and No Good Deed.

Quinn has appeared in films like La Flamme Rouge, as well as such series as NCIS, Dynasty and The Affair.

Murciano played Detective Marco Diaz on Netflix’s popular crime drama Bloodline and has also been seen on such series as Panic, Tell Me Your Secrets, Briarpatch, The Blacklist, Hap and Leonard and Power. Notable film credits include Bright, Rough Night, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and Black Hawk Down. He’ll next be seen in the HBO Max rom-com Father of the Bride and Netflix’s series The Night Agent.

Sexton recently appeared on the series Long Slow Exhale from Spectrum Originals and BET and has also recently been seen on shows including American Crime Story, Hacks and The Expanse. He’s also been seen in such films as Irresistible, The Belko Experiment, W., In the Valley of Elah, Flightplan and Radio, among others.

Bowman’s credits include BBC drama’s Our Girl, ABC’s Time After Time and Revenge, and the Naomi Watts thriller The Desperate Hour.

VanCamp is represented by UTA, Thruline Entertainment and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole; Quinn by Industry Entertainment; Murciano by Gersh and Entertainment 360; Sexton by Greene & Associates; and Bowman by Gersh, United Agents in the UK and Inspire Entertainment.