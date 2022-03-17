Emily V. Gordon Writing, Jon M. Chu Eyes To Direct Hasbro Movie – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Play-Doh will be coming to a theater near you at some point in the future as eOne and Hasbro mount an animated feature film that The Big Sick Oscar-nominated scribe Emily V. Gordon will pen and Jon M. Chu will produce, with an eye to direct.

“The team looks forward to bringing the audience a moldable, pliable, iconically scented story about the importance of imagination,” Chu and Gordon said.

Play-Doh, the famed claylike kids compound, is the No. 1 arts & crafts toy brand and is sold in more than 80 countries.

Lance Johnson and Jane Lee will oversee the film through Chu’s Electric Somewhere banner. Gordon will also executive produce. Jillian Share, Chanel Vidal and Steven Holster will oversee for eOne.

Play-Doh reps the latest package from eOne to pair star talent with Hasbro’s iconic toy properties. Since eOne’s acquisition by Hasbro in 2019 that brought the development of content for its brands in-house, the company has been ramping up production on a slate of toy and game projects across both film and TV including wrapping production on Paramount’s Dungeons & Dragons, which is set for release on March 3, 2023. Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley directed with a cast that includes Chris Pine, Regé-Jean Page, Hugh Grant and Michelle Rodriguez.

In addition, there are the latest installments of the multibillion-dollar Transformers franchise including a live-action film directed by Steven Caple set to be released on June 23, 2023, and an animated spinoff helmed by Josh Cooley slated for July 19, 2024. On the feature side there have been six Transformers movies and related spinoffs grossing $4.8 billion worldwide.

In regards to film and TV adaptations, there’s Power Rangers led by Jonathan Entwistle, a newly announced D&D television series from Rawson Marshall Thurber, a Beau Willimon-helmed television series adaptation of the globally popular game Risk, and a Magic: The Gathering animated series releasing on Netflix later this year. Other active development includes movies such as Ouija, Clue and Mouse Trap. Hasbro’s Brand Blueprint strategy has the consumer at the center, aiming to deliver brand experiences across platforms, building and growing brand connections through play and entertainment.

Chu’s directing credits include In the Heights and the blockbuster Crazy Rich Asians. He is represented by UTA, Artists First and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

Gordon’s The Big Sick, which she also produced, was nominated for an original screenplay Oscar. She also wrote and co-created Little America. She is represented by UTA, Mosaic and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.