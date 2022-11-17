Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson spend his birthday together amid dating rumors

Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson photographed together on his birthday as dating rumors swirl. (Photos: Getty Images)

It looks like Pete Davidson had a great birthday on Wednesday as he spent it with new flame, Emily Ratajkowski. TMZ obtained the first photos of the duo since dating buzz swirled earlier this month. The Saturday Night Live alum, 29, and 31-year-old model were pictured hugging in an apartment in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Yahoo Entertainment confirmed Ratajkowski and Davidson are “seeing each other.”

“It’s early,” a source shared. “They are having fun.”

Reps for Ratajkowski and Davidson aren’t commenting.

Gossip site Deux Moi posted unverified sightings last week of Ratajkowski and Davidson getting cozy around New York City. Us Weekly then confirmed the two have been spending time together.

“Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now,” an insider claimed, adding that they “both really like each other.”

A source claimed to E! News that “Emily thinks Pete is charming and they have flirtatious chemistry right now.”

In September, Ratajkowski filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard after four years of marriage amid rumors he was unfaithful. They share 1-year-old son, Sylvester. She was linked to Brad Pitt after their breakup.

This is Davidson’s first public romance since he and Kim Kardashian split in August. The comedian is no stranger to dating beautiful women as his past girlfriends include Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, Phoebe Dynevor and Cazzie David. He was also engaged to Ariana Grande.

Ratajkowski commented on Davidson’s allure in an old clip that went viral amid dating buzz. She and Davidson were both guests on a Nov. 2021 episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers and separately talked about working together in a modeling campaign for Moose Knuckles outerwear.

“Pete’s got the height — obviously, women find him very attractive,” Ratajkowski declared, adding: “He’s vulnerable, he’s lovely, his finger nail polish is awesome. He looks good!”

