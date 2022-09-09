Emily Ratajkowsk files for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard after 4 years of marriage

Emily Ratajkowski is divorcing Sebastian Bear-McClard. (Photo: AP Images)

Emily Ratajkowski has filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The actress/model/author/designer made the filing in Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday, according to Page Six. The outlet was the first to report her separation in July amid allegations Bear-McClard was unfaithful.

Court records obtained by the outlet noted the divorce is contested, meaning the couple is unable to negotiate settlement terms on their own or with a mediator, so they need a judge to resolve the issues through divorce litigation.

A rep for Ratajkowski has not yet responded to Yahoo Entertainment’s request for comment.

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard, a film producer, were friends for several years before they started dating in early 2018. The romance was on a fast track — just weeks after they first stepped out as a couple, they were married in a civil ceremony on Feb. 23, 2018. In October 2020, they announced she was pregnant, and their only child, Sylvester, was born in March 2021.

On July 8 of this year, it was reported that they had separated after four years of marriage. Soon after, rumors he had been unfaithful started to swirl. A source told Page Six at the time, “Yeah, he cheated. He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.” While neither has publicly confirmed that was the reason for their split, she notably liked several Twitter posts about cheating rumors.

In late August, Ratajkowski was photographed moving out of the home they shared in late August. The soon-to-be exes are reportedly only speaking through their child’s nanny.

Emily Ratajkowski attends a New York Fashion Week reception hosted by Mayor Eric Adams, Vogue, and the Council of Fashion Designers of America at Gracie Mansion on Sept. 8, 2022 in New York City. (Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

In a TikTok video this week, the My Body author described herself “as a recently single person who’s thinking about dating and stuff.” In another, she joked about having a thing for “ugly men,” adding in a caption a disclaimer saying, “For legal reasons this is a joke.”

On the day she filed for divorce, Ratajkowski attended a New York Fashion Week reception hosted by NYC Mayor Eric Adams, Vogue and the Council of Fashion Designers of America at Gracie Mansion.