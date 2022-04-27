Emily Osment Upped To Series Regular For Season 6 – The Hamden Journal

We’ll be seeing more of Mandy McAllister in the upcoming sixth season of Young Sheldon. Emily Osment, who joined the fifth season of the CBS comedy as a recurring, has been promoted to series regular for Season 6.

Emily Osment

John Mark



Osment’s Mandy McAllister is an attractive, strong willed woman in her late twenties who is struggling with the discovery that she’s pregnant with Georgie’s (Montana Jordan) baby. She’s also dealing with the fact that Georgie lied to her about how young he is.

As Season 5 winds down, Mary (Zoe Perry) is feeling alienated from her Church after the news is out about Georgie, George Sr’s (Lance Barber) job as a high school football coach is in jeopardy and MeeMaw (Annie Potts) and Dale (Craig T. Nelson) have broken up.

Young Sheldon is from Executive Producers Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro and Steve Holland. The series is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Young Sheldon, which is currently renewed through Season 7, airs Thursdays at 8 pm on CBS.

Osment starred for five Seasons on the ABC Family/Freeform sitcom Young & Hungry and recently headlined the comedy series Pretty Smart for Netflix. She had a recurring role on Netflix comedy series The Kominsky Method and starred on the Fox drama series Almost Family. She also had a memorable arc on the CBS comedy Mom. Osment is repped by ICM Partners, Management 360 and attorney Bill Sobel.