‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 First Look Shows Lily Collins Living Her Best Life (Photos)

Lily Collins seems to be living her best life – in the sun – in some of the new, first look images from “Emily in Paris” Season 3, which Netflix dropped on Thursday.

The streamer shared a host of new pics, showing Collins’ character enjoying all that France has to offer in the upcoming season, which doesn’t yet have a premiere date.

The Season 3 synopsis reads: “One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life. Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie — at work and in her romantic life — and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides.”

Returning for Season 3 alongside Collins (Emily Cooper) are Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Ashley Park (Mindy), Camille Razat (Camille), Samuel Arnold (Luc), Bruno Gouery (Julien), William Abadie (Antoine Lambert) and Lucien Laviscount (Alfie).

Darren Starr is the creator, writer and executive producer of “Emily in Paris.” Tony Hernandez (JAX Media), Lilly Burns (JAX Media), Andrew Fleming and Alison Brown are also EPs. Producers on the show include Raphael Benoliel, Stephen Brown, Lily Collins, Ryan McCormick and Jake Fuller.

