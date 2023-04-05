Emily Henry’s ‘Beach Read’ To Be Adapted Into Feature Film by 20th – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Yulin Kuang has been tapped to adapt and direct Emily Henry’s popular novel Beach Read into a feature film for 20th Century Studios. Original Film is producing.

The novel is a romantic comedy that tells the story of two authors who swap genres for the summer. The book has been a New York Times bestseller and was named one of the best books of the year by numerous publications, including Oprah Magazine and Goodreads.

An Emmy-nominated writer and director, Yulin recently adaptated another Emily Henry Novel, the NY Times best-selling People We Meet On Vacation for 3000 Pictures with Temple Hill producing and Brett Haley attached to direct.

On the publishing side, Yulin recently scored a three-book, seven-figure book deal at Avon after a six-way auction for her debut novel, Good in A Room, which is expected in February 2024.

She is repped by UTA, Kaplan / Perrone Entertainment and attorney Philip Klein.