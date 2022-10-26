Emily Hampshire TIFF Rom-Com ‘The End Of Sex’ Gets International Sales Deal — AFM – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Blue Finch Films has boarded international sales rights (excluding North America) to TIFF selection The End Of Sex ahead of the AFM.

Starring Emily Hampshire (Schitt’s Creek) and Jonas Chernick (Ashgrove), the film follows Emma and Josh whose kids are away at camp. With the house empty for a week, the couple embark on a series of sexual adventures to recapture the magic of their now-too-comfortable relationship.

The film was directed by Sean Garrity who is re-teaming with his My Awkward Sexual Adventure collaborators Chernick and Hampshire.

Justin Rebelo, CEO of Vortex Media, serves as producer alongside Sally Karam, and Christopher Giroux, with Jesse Ikeman and Bill Marks as executive producers for Vortex Media. On behalf of Brainstorm Media, Michelle Shwarzstein and Alex Peters act as executive producers. Stars Hampshire and Chernick also executive-produce.

‘We’re thrilled with the reception at TIFF of The End of Sex, the film has universal appeal to anyone who’s experienced a long term relationship,” said Rebelo of Vortex Media. “Blue Finch was a natural fit to aid us in extending the reach of film to the rest of the world leading into AFM given our already established, successful working relationship.”

“It’s great to be continuing our working relationship with Vortex on The End of Sex. This stand out romantic comedy delivers everything one would want from the genre, seamlessly mixing laugh out loud humour with thoughtful performances,” commented Mike Chapman of Blue Finch Films.

Blue Finch’s international slate includes the SXSW-selected Blumhouse thriller Soft & Quiet, the documentary Once Upon A Time In Uganda, and horror-comedy She Came From The Woods starring Cara Buono (Stranger Things) and William Sadler (Bill & Ted Series)