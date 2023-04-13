Emily Hall, David Kelsey To Star In Duane Edwards Indie ‘Wrong Numbers’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Emily Hall (Lumina) and David Kelsey (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) are set to star in Wrong Numbers, an indie drama marking the feature directorial debut of Duane Edwards, which will head into production in Chicago in early May.

The film’s events are set in motion by a disastrous blind date on the part of Emma (Hall) at an upscale Chicago restaurant. The beautiful twenty-something subsequently strikes up an essential conversation with Jack (Kelsey), a happily married, middle-aged and very successful businessman who is seated at another table, having just finished up a business dinner. Emma and Jack thereafter stumble into an intense one-night stand that turns into something more complicated and destructive than either of them could have expected.

Edwards will direct from a script by Frederick Mensch (HBO Films’ Nightingale), also co-producing along with producers Phil Lee, Darryl Manuel and David Kelsey and Heather Sederquist’s Big Wheel Entertainment. Aaron Schoonover has overseen casting.

Hall has previously appeared on series like Leverage: Redemption, S.W.A.T., Animal Kingdom and FBI: Most Wanted, among others. She’ll also soon be seen in Gino McKoy’s sci-fi horror pic Lumina with Eric Roberts, among other projects.

Kelsey recently appeared in Ryan Murphy’s smash hit Netflix series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and has also been seen on series like The Mentalist, Castle, The Closer, House, The West Wing and 24, to name just a few. Notable film credits include Alex Kurtzman’s People Like Us with Chris Pine, Elizabeth Banks and Michelle Pfeiffer, as well as Ron Howard’s Oscar-nominated historical drama Frost/Nixon and the Steve Martin version of Cheaper by the Dozen.

Hall is represented by WME, Mosaic and Yorn, Levine, Barnes; Kelsey by Schumacher Management; and Edwards by UTA.