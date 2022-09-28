‘Emily’ Filmmaker Signs With WME – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh off her feature directorial debut world premiere of Emily at TIFF, actress-turned-filmmaker Frances O’Connor has inked with WME.

O’Connor also wrote Emily, which centers around Wuthering Heights author Emily Brontë. The movie stands at 92% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

The British Australian actress has made her mark in well-known roles in such films as Mansfield Park and The Importance of Being Earnest and the TV series Madame Bovary and The Missing.

Following her critically acclaimed film debut in Love and Other Catastrophes, O’Connor went on to star in films such as Steven Spielberg’s A.I. Artificial Intelligence, which was originally developed by Stanley Kubrick. There are also the movies Bedazzled, Windtalkers and Blessed, for which she won the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (then-Australian Film Institute) award for Best Lead Actress.

On the TV side, O’Connor’s credits include Showtime’s The End, ITV’s Mr. Selfridge, BBC’s Troy: Fall of a City, ABC and Sundance’s Cleverman, and HBO’s Iron Jawed Angels.

Her work on stage includes the West End revival of Tennessee Williams’ Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Michael Hasting’s Tom and Viv at the Almeida theater, and the West End production of Florian Zeller’s The Truth.

She continues to be represented by Artist Rights Group in the UK and Shanahan Management in Australia.