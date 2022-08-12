Emily Blunt To Co-Star Opposite Ryan Gosling In ‘The Fall Guy’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Universal’s adaptation of the classic TV series The Fall Guy already had star power with Ryan Gosling and David Leitch and looks to be adding more with its latest A-lister. Sources tell The Hamden Journal Emily Blunt is set to co-star opposite Gosling in Universal Pictures and 87North’s The Fall Guy, which is set to bow on March 1, 2024.

The feature film is inspired by the classic 1980s series of the same name and will be directed by Leitch, who is producing with partner Kelly McCormick via their 87North shingle. Drew Pearce, who worked with Leitch on Universal’s Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, wrote the script and serves as executive producer.

Plot details are unknown at this time

Gosling will also produce along with Guymon Casady, the latter through Entertainment 360, the content production arm of Management 360. Geoff Shaevitz and original series creator Glen A. Larsonwill also executive produce. Executive Vice President of ProductionMatt Reilly will oversee the project on behalf of Universal. Production for the film is set to begin in Australia this fall.

After action heavy roles on films like Edge of Tomorrow and the A Quiet Place franchise, this pic gives Blunt another franchise possible action pic she can sink her teeth in. The film also marks a reunion for Blunt and Universal after she recently wrapped production on the highly-anticipated Christopher Nolan pic Oppenheimer, that also stars Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon. Blunt was also recently seen in the Disney pic Jungle Cruise opposite Dwayne Johnson.

Blunt is represented by CAA, The Artists Partnership in the U.K. and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern.