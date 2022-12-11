Emily Blunt says Tom Cruise told her to ‘stop being such a p****’ on set

Emily Blunt appeared on the podcast Smartless and recalled being told to toughen up by co-star Tom Cruise. (Photo: Jim Spellman/WireImage)

Emily Blunt got a dose of tough love from co-star Tom Cruise during the production of their 2014 blockbuster film, Edge of Tomorrow.

During an appearance on the podcast Smartless, the British actress, 39, recalled being told by the iconic action star to “stop being such a p****.”

The grueling production of the science-fiction action film, which featured Blunt and Cruise tackling an alien species, called for the stars to wear “enormous” suits to make the scenes as realistic as possible.

“We had to wear these enormous suits, which I think would’ve been great if we had CGI’d them, but we wanted to do it in a tactile way,” Blunt explained to podcast hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes, the New York Post reported. “When you hear the word ‘tactile,’ you think that sounds nice and cozy. There was nothing cozy about these suits. It was like 85 pounds. It was so heavy. The first time I put it on I started to cry, and Cruise didn’t know what to do.”

Blunt went on to say that she voiced her concern to Cruise about how she was going to manage to make it through production in an 85-pound suit that weighed her down.

“I was like, ‘Tom, I’m not sure how I’m going to get through this shoot,’ and just started to cry,” Blunt recalled. “I said, ‘I’m feeling a bit panicky about the whole shoot.’”

In response to her concerns, Cruise gave it to Blunt straight: “He just stared at me for a long time, not knowing what to do, and he goes, ‘Come on, stop being such a p****, OK?’”

Luckily, Blunt took the comment well and responded to Cruise by laughing it off.

Blunt is no stranger to tackling challenging situations while filming movies. Her husband, actor/director John Krasinski, filmed scenes for A Quiet Place Part II, the sequel to his 2018 alien invasion thriller, A Quiet Place, in 100-degree weather inside a coal mine. Last year, she explained that during the production of the adventure film Jungle Cruise with Dwayne Johnson, she stepped on a nest of fire ants and became covered in the dangerous insects.

“I was in Tanzania and I was climbing Mount Meru and we’d been warned about fire ants. They’re like these giant red ants, and when they bite you, it’s … fire. So I was walking and I looked down and I had clearly stepped in a nest, and I must’ve had a hundred just climbing up my boot around my ankle,” Blunt told Yahoo Entertainment last year. Blunt tackled the situation quickly, pulling her pants down in front of everyone and shaking them out until the ants were scattered back on the ground. “That was the scariest. Everyone was screaming and trying to flick them off of me. They were climbing all up my leg and I did get some fiery little nips.”

Clearly, Blunt’s co-stars think highly of her: Johnson referred to Blunt as a “female Indiana Jones” for her adventurous pursuits onscreen.