Emily Blunt Joked That Her Outfit On Her First Date With John Krasinski In 2008 Was So “Awful” He Left Her A Memo Asking Her To Change

14 years ago, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski met through a mutual friend while dining separately at a restaurant.

Roy Rochlin / Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

At the end of 2008, the pair went on their first date, and by 2010, they’d tied the knot.

Christopher Polk

Reflecting on their love story during a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Emily revealed a sweet detail about the date that went on to be the first of many.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

During a quickfire questionnaire, Stephen asked Emily if she owned anything that she should really throw out.

After mulling it over, the Devil Wears Prada actor replied that she has a “really terrible, old, royal blue velvet jacket” that she never wears, but is incapable of discarding.

“I don’t wear it. I wore it on John and I’s first date and I have not thrown it out,” she said hesitantly.

The host replied that she’s right to hold on to the garment, prompting Emily to reiterate just how horrible it is.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

“But it’s such an awful jacket! It sits there, and I go, ‘That is a terrible jacket!’” she said, going on to add that she’d probably been “blind” to how bad it was at the time she wore it in 2008.

Fortunately, it seemed that John was also unfazed by the questionable jacket, though Emily joked that he asked her never to wear it again.

John Shearer / WireImage

“He just sent me a memo going: ‘Don’t wear the jacket, and you’ll get another date,’” she quipped.

Emily previously told the Hollywood Reporter that she and John kept it very casual for their first date, and that it was her who asked him out.

John Shearer / Getty Images for People Magazine

After he agreed, the two ended up eating pizza at his apartment — and I guess they say the rest is history.

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for Writers Guild of America, East

The pair now share two daughters, Hazel and Violet, and opt to keep their family life fairly private.

Wwd / Penske Media via Getty Images

That said, Emily has opened up about her and John’s very first meeting, when he’d been dining with their mutual friend, Justin Theroux.

Sylvain Gaboury / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

“It’s kind of a sad, lame story,” she told Seth Meyers in 2018. “I was in the restaurant. He was in the restaurant. I was sitting with a mutual friend. This is our romantic comedy. This is it!”

“He just stood there and made me laugh,” she said, confirming that she knew “right away” that he was the one.

Stefanie Keenan / WireImage

Ironically enough, Emily admitted she didn’t know all that much about John’s career at the time, but was “sort of aware that he was vaguely recognizable” thanks to his role on The Office.

Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“I was a big fan of the British Office,” she confessed, going on to say that she quickly “binge-watched” the US version, starring her future husband.

Arturo Holmes / WireImage,

And it seems that Emily and John’s daughters are beginning to become fans of The Office too, after John admitted there’d been some confusion over his actual job as a result of the iconic role.

Brendon Thorne / Getty Images

Thanks to fans approaching him on the street and saying they know him from The Office, John explained on The Late Show earlier this months that his kids think he works a regular 9-to-5.

Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

And knowing that their mom is a superstar actor, this led the girls to assume that Emily’s decision to settle down with a regular guy was an act of “charity.”

Axelle / FilmMagic

“My kids thought that she had married me out of charity, like, ‘You’re so nice to marry an accountant! That’s so nice of you,’” he joked. “‘Cause they don’t know what I do.”

Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

More on this