Emilia Clarke To Star As Oscar Wilde’s Wife Constance Lloyd In ‘An Ideal Wife’ – The Hamden Journal

Emilia Clarke is set to lead An Ideal Wife, the new film from Good Luck to You, Leo Grande director Sophie Hyde where she will play the Irish children’s author and Oscar Wilde’s wife, Constance Lloyd.

We hear the film charts the story of Oscar Wilde’s marriage to Lloyd, an author and activist, and the sexual awakening she experienced after she learned that Wilde was homosexual.

Embankment films is handling the pic, which will be presented to buyers at AFM this week. The UK production and sales company has been talking to buyers about the project for a few months and Clarke became attached in recent weeks.

Lloyd died in 1898 at the age of 40 while living in exile in Genoa, Italy, with her two sons. They had left London and changed their surname to Holland to distance themselves from the scandal of Oscar Wilde’s imprisonment for homosexual acts in 1895. During her life, Lloyd published two books of children’s literature and contributed to newspapers and journals. She was also a campaigner in the progressive dress reform movement.

The film will mark Clarke’s first big screen credit since the 2019 holiday romcom Last Christmas directed by Paul Feig.

Embankment currently has Frances O’Connor’s Emily, starring Emma Mackey, in cinemas. Next month sees the international rollout of Florian Zeller’s The Son, starring Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, and Anthony Hopkins. Variety was first up with the break on An Ideal Wife.