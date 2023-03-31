Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman’s Secret Invasion roles revealed

Highly classified information about Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke’s characters in Marvel’s forthcoming political thriller Secret Invasion has officially come into evidence.

Colman, who was first seen in a teaser last year, stars as a ruthless MI6 agent, while Clarke’s character G’iah (pronounced ‘gaia’) holds a special connection to the Captain Marvel film series, according to Vanity Fair. G’iah is the daughter of Talos, the lovable Skrull commander played by Ben Mendelsohn. The character made a brief appearance as a child in the 2019 film.

Both actresses will dive headfirst into the murky waters of the Skrulls’ clandestine infiltration of powerful organizations and governments from, ostensibly, two very different sides of the conflict. Although, of course, very little is what it seems when Skrulls are involved, since the alien species can shapeshift to look like anyone — from everyday officers in Wandavision to Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) himself in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Olivia Colman in ‘Secret Invasion’

Marvel Studios Olivia Colman in ‘Secret Invasion’

It’s been decades since Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) first vowed to help the Skrulls find a new homeland after they were forced to flee their planet due to the Skrull-Kree war. Now, a new faction of Skrulls — helmed by Kingsley Ben-Adir’s Gravik — have grown tired of the promise remaining unfulfilled and are taking matters into their own hands. Others caught up in the story, which is based on the popular comic book series of the same name, include Mendelsohn’s Talos, Jackson’s Nick Fury, Don Cheadle’s James “Rhodey” Rhodes, Cobie Smulders’ Maria Hill, and Martin Freeman’s Everett K. Ross.

Unlike her dad, G’iah doesn’t exactly hold Fury and his friends — or the entire human race — in high esteem. “These people promised a lot of stuff a long time ago, and not a lot has happened. So understandably, a certain amount of resentment has been built,” Clarke told the outlet. “There’s a lot of emotions that live within her, and there’s a lot of confrontational aspects to her character that have come from circumstance. You understand why she has the feelings that she does.”

She added that constantly living in her father’s shadow has “hardened” G’iah too. “There’s a kind of punk feeling that you get from this girl,” Clarke said. “She’s a refugee kid who’s had Talos for a dad, you know what I mean? Maybe the fact that we didn’t know he had a kid up until this point tells you everything you need to know about their relationship.”

Meanwhile, Jackson described Colman’s character as “somebody that you’ve never seen her play before,” adding, “She’s cold-blooded and just relishes being that person.”

Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders in ‘Secret Invasion’

Marvel Studios Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders in ‘Secret Invasion’

While speaking with EW’s Awardist podcast last year, Jackson revealed that shooting the series taught him “things that even I really didn’t know about Nick Fury” after playing the character onscreen for more than a decade.

“[It’s] giving me an opportunity to explore something other than the badassery of who Nick Fury is,” he continued. “I’ve had a good time doing that, and I’m looking forward to people sharing that aspect of who he is when this series does happen.”

Secret Invasion infiltrates Disney+ on June 21.

