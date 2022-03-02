Emile Hirsch To Star In Crime Thriller ‘Gemini Lounge’ From ‘Rush Hour’ Producer – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Emile Hirsch (Into the Wild, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood) has signed on to star in the crime thriller Gemini Lounge, marking the first feature from producer Arthur Sarkissian’s (Rush Hour franchise) new media and entertainment company Global Ascension Studios LLC.

In the film directed by Danny A. Abeckaser (Mob Town, I Love Us), demoted detective Bobby Belucci (Hirsch) is given the opportunity to go undercover and take down the mob’s most ruthless killer, but his life and only chance at redemption spiral out of control as he loses himself in the role.

Global Ascension is producing in partnership with Abeckaser’s 2B Films, and Kyle Stefanski’s Wild7 Films.

“My goal with Global Ascension is to create quality films that attract the top talent in the industry and I’m thrilled that Emile has signed on to play in the lead role in Gemini Lounge, for which he is perfectly cast,” said Sarkissian, who heads up global production for Global Ascension.

“I have deep ties with Emile, both as a friend and as an artist,” added Abeckaser. “When I explained to him about Gemini Lounge, our collaboration with Global Ascension, and the studio’s mission to make quality films by talented storytellers, it didn’t take much convincing to have him join the project. Emile is one of the most gifted actors in Hollywood, and I cannot wait to see what he does with the role of Bobby Belucci.”

Hirsch is perhaps best known for his SAG Award-nominated turn as Chris McCandless in Sean Penn’s 2007 film Into the Wild. The actor has also previously appeared in films including Midnight in the Switchgrass, The Comeback Trail, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn, The Autopsy of Jane Doe, Lone Survivor, Savages, The Darkest Hour, Killer Joe, Milk, Speed Racer, Alpha Dog, Lords of Dogtown, The Girl Next Door and The Dangerous Lives of Altar Boys, among other projects. His latest film, The Immaculate Room, co-starring Kate Bosworth, announced its sale last week, on the heels of his Best Actor win at the Mammoth Film Festival earlier this month. He’ll also soon appear in Steven C. Miller’s thriller Run, K. Asher Levin’s thrillers Dig and Helen’s Dead, Marcus Stokes’ State of Consciousness and Ryûhei Kitamura’s The Price We Pay.

Sarkissian partnered up CEO D.A. Chan and President Joshua Macciello to launched Global Ascension Studios following the successful release of more than 20 films, including those in the Rush Hour franchise, over a period of 30 years. As previously announced, the company will produce both live-action and animated releases for all media platforms. Sarkissian’s recent releases include The Foreigner with Jackie Chan; The Protégé, starring Samuel L. Jackson and Michael Keaton; and Maggie Q. Sarkissian’s most recent project Memory, starring Liam Neeson, Guy Pearce and Monica Belucci, for Open Road Films.

Hirsch is represented by UTA.