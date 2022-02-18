Emergence of top prospect Bello a boon for Red Sox pitching depth

Feb. 18—The Red Sox farm system always seems to be flush with position players, but pitching prospects have tended to be harder to come by.

Dating back more than a decade, only a small handful of homegrown pitchers have become mainstays on the major league roster. Most of the club’s pitching has historically come from outside the organization, which is an expensive way to build a roster and can leave you exposed if there aren’t reliable young arms ready to step in should things go wrong.

But that may be starting to change, and Brayan Bello’s recent emergence could prove an important turning point.

Originally signed for just $28,000 as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic in 2017, Bello has developed into one of the top pitching prospects in the Red Sox system and someone who could potentially be ready to contribute at the big league level as soon as this season.

The 22-year-old righty made tremendous strides despite missing all of 2020 due to the pandemic, dominating at High-A Greenville before continuing to impress following his midseason promotion to Double-A Portland. Following the season he was named Red Sox Minor League Starting Pitcher of the Year for 2021, and those who have seen him pitch say he checks a lot of boxes you look for in a young pitcher.

“The thing that stands out about him is his arm is so quick, it’s a really loose delivery,” said Ian Cundall, the director of scouting for SoxProspects.com, which has Bello ranked as the club’s No. 6 prospect and as the system’s top pitcher. “It’s really easy velocity, I’ve seen him run his fastball up to 98-99 mph and I’ve talked to scouts who have seen him hit triple digits.”

Standing at 6-foot-1, Bello isn’t physically imposing but boasts great athleticism as well as a strong three-pitch mix. In addition to the mid-to-high 90s fastball, Bello also has a great changeup that he’s comfortable throwing to both left and right-handed batters along with an effective slider. Cundall said he’s shown the ability to get swing and misses with all three pitches, and while his command comes and goes he’s shown notable improvement locating his pitches, particularly his fastball.

Story continues

The big question with Bello now is what role he’s best suited for long-term. Will he remain a starter? Or is his future out of the bullpen?

“It’s funny. I was talking to a scout about this recently and he’s one of these guys who has a pretty wide range of outcomes,” Cundall said. “I could see him being up by August pitching in a bullpen role, and if he makes the big leagues this year it’s going to be in a bullpen role. But long term, he could be an elite reliever, he could be a mid-rotation starter, it’s just really hard to say right now.”

One thing for sure is that Bello is definitely part of Boston’s near-term plans. Last fall he was among the prospects added to Boston’s 40-man roster in order to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft, and Cundall noted that the way the club churns through pitchers at the back of its roster, he will definitely earn a chance if the Red Sox believe he’s ready.

But being added to the 40-man roster comes with a significant downside as well. Unlike many of his minor league peers, Bello is subject to the ongoing lockout, which means he won’t be able to join his teammates until the owners and players reach a deal. Depending on how long the lockout lasts, that could prove a significant setback.

“Guys like him are the ones I’m most worried about developmental-wise, because when they eventually come back, they’re going to be behind all the other minor leaguers,” Cundall said. “That time to ramp up might delay that timeline and push it back so he might not be in the picture until next season potentially because of that.”

Whenever Bello is able to get back on the field, he’ll have a tremendous opportunity awaiting him. He is at the forefront of a new wave of homegrown arms nearly ready to reinforce the big league staff, and whether he starts the season in Portland or earns an immediate promotion to Triple-A Worcester, he’ll be a pitcher whose progress Red Sox fans should follow with great interest.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @MacCerullo.