Embattled Electric Truck Maker Nikola Makes a Big Promise

When Nikola  (NKLA) – Get Nikola Corporation Report Mark Russell said the electric truck maker had an extraordinary year in 2021, nobody argued with him.

Russell was detailing the company’s accomplishments to analysts during Nikola’s fourth-quarter earnings call.

 200-Plus Mile Journey

“What an extraordinary year we had in 2021,” Russell said, according to a transcript of the call. “We delivered the first Tre BEVs to customers, significantly expanded our sales and service network and added more strategic partnerships for hydrogen production hubs, distribution and dispensing.”

