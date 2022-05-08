Embattled Electric Truck Maker Nikola Delivers Good News

Nikola  (NKLA) – Get Nikola Corporation Report just kept a promise. 

The electric truck manufacturer has just taken an important step in its young history. And it’s a step that could change his future.

Indeed, in April the group delivered the first units of its long-awaited Tre battery electric trucks. In fact, the company that started producing the Tre BEV at the end of March delivered 11 vehicles in April, which is a first.

“During the first quarter, we reached a significant milestone with the start of serial production for the Nikola Tre BEV at our Coolidge, Arizona manufacturing facility and are currently delivering saleable trucks to dealers for customer deliveries,” said Mark Russell, Nikola’s chief executive officer, in the first quarter press release.

