Embattled Cryptocurrency Solana Continues to Crash

Cryptocurrency Solana Collapses in FTX Scandal

The Solana cryptocurrency nightmare seems endless. 

The token, known as SOL, is one of the few cryptocurrencies directly linked to Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced king of the crypto sphere who filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy of his crypto empire on November 11.

FTX, the exchange cryptocurrencies he co-founded in May 2019, was unable to meet withdrawal requests from worried and panicked customers. Besides FTX, Bankman-Fried also founded Alameda Research, a hedge fund that also acts as a trading platform for institutional investors. 