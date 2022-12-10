Embarrassing Supercut Shows Fox News Hosts Reap What They Sow On Early Voting

Embarrassing Supercut Shows Fox News Hosts Reap What They Sow On Early Voting

by

Personalities on Fox News appeared perplexed this week about the reluctance of many Republican voters to cast ballots early and by mail, but a new supercut is offering them a stark reminder of why that might be.

Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and Brian Kilmeade were among those to express puzzlement and frustration on air following a GOP defeat in Georgia’s recent Senate runoff.

However, a montage released by “The Daily Show” ― in Trevor Noah’s final week fronting the Comedy Central program ― rounds up their own previous fearmongering about drop boxes and mail-in ballots, parroting former President Donald Trump and his comments on supposed voter fraud.

Watch the video here:

Related…