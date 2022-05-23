‘Elvis’ Soundtrack Features Eminem, Stevie Nicks, Jack White & More

The artist lineup for the highly anticipated Elvis soundtrack was revealed on Monday (May 23), and among those making a little less conversation, a little more action on the album are Eminem, Stevie Nicks, Jack White, Tame Impala, Jazmine Sullivan, Gary Clark Jr. and many, many more.

While the lineup announces all the artists set to appear on the soundtrack, it doesn’t yet reveal which songs they will each be recording.

More from Billboard

Also featured on the announcement is Doja Cat, whose dynamic “Vegas” was previously released as the soundtrack’s first single. The song interpolates Big Mama Thornton’s 1952 foundational rock and roll song “Hound Dog,” which was later famously recorded by Elvis Presley.

Kacey Musgraves appears on the soundtrack lineup as well, just a few weeks after she revealed on the Met Gala red carpet that she’d be providing a cover of “Can’t Help Falling in Love” for the film. Maneskin‘s rendition of “If I Can Dream” was recently used in a teaser trailer for the movie.

The Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic stars Austin Butler as The King, and will officially hit theaters on June 24, 2022. The film’s release date was pushed back a number of times due to COVID-19, including after Tom Hanks, who plays Presley’s manager Colonel Tom Parker, contracted the virus in Australia, where he was filming the biopic.

“The film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks),” the film’s description reads. “The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge).”

Story continues

Watch the trailer ahead of the release date below.

Click here to read the full article.