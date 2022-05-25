‘Elvis’ Premieres At Cannes Film Festival With 10-Minute Standing Ovation – The Hamden Journal

Refresh for latest…: Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis strutted its way up the Cannes Film Festival red carpet this evening for the film’s world premiere which was greeted by explosive applause inside the Palais.

The crowd got to its feet during the end credits on the Warner Bros title, clapping in rhythm before the lights came up and remained standing for 10 minutes to mark a 2022 record so far for the festival.

Earlier, guests arrived o the strains of Elvis Presley classics like “Houndog” and “Jailhouse Rock.” Stars Austin Butler, Tom Hanks and Olivia DeJonge were in attendance, as well as Priscilla Presley whom the latter portrays in the film.

The story explores Elvis Presley’s (Butler) life and music as seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks). The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years. Luhrmann previously told CinemaCon that Elvis covers three versions of the King of Rock: as a rebel, as a Hollywood star and in his Vegas twilight. All unfolds against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Also central to the journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley.

Also at CinemaCon, Luhrmann explained, “Elvis is kind of the original superhero. He rises so high, then finds his kryptonite and falls so low and then a beautiful, powerful tragedy ensues.”

