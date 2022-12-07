‘Elvis’ Named Best Film At Australia’s AACTA Awards – The Hamden Journal

Scooping four trophies, Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis was the big winner at Wednesday night’s AACTA Awards in Sydney. The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts gave the Warner Bros/Bazmark/Roadshow hit nods for Best Film, Direction, Lead Actor (Austin Butler) and Supporting Actress (Olivia DeJonge).

The prizes complemented Elvis’ recent wins at AACTA’s Industry Awards including Costume Design, Production Design, Cinematography, Sound and Editing.

On the TV side, Bunya Productions’ drama Mystery Road: Origin led laureates with another three wins including Best Drama Series, Best Lead Actor (Mark Coles Smith) and Best Actress (Tuuli Narkle) in a Drama.

Another big winner of the evening was teen drama Heartbreak High with three Audience Choice Awards for Best TV Show, Best Actor (Bryn Chapman), and Best Actress (Chloe Hayden).

Chris Hemsworth was honored with the Trailblazer Award which highlights and honors the achievements, abilities and success of an Australian screen practitioner who inspires others in the industry. Hemsworth was singled out for his career and contributions to the Australian film business.

On receiving the prize from AACTA President, Russell Crowe, Hemsworth said, “Tonight is a huge honor. I don’t take for granted the opportunities the Australian screen industry has afforded me and I’m excited and proud that the rest of the world is discovering just how great it is to make world class movies down under with our incredible crews and creatives. I feel like we are all only really getting started.”

AACTA CEO, Damian Trewhella, commented, “What a phenomenal year for Australian screen. To be able to celebrate and recognize so many talented practitioners who have found success both locally and internationally is an honor. These awards recognize the monumental effort and skill that goes into making a production and honor the hard-working creatives and artists who keep us entertained. Well done to all of the winners and nominees. I look forward to another prosperous year of Australian production.”

Costume, Production and Set Designer, producer and Oscar winner Catherine Martin was also honored for her global contribution and influence to film, with the Australian Academy’s most prestigious award – the Longford Lyell Award.

Click here for the full list of winners.