Elton John To Perform At White House “Hope And History” Event – The Hamden Journal

Elton John will perform at the White House next week for an event, A Night When Hope and History Rhyme.”

According to an invite that went out in recent days, the singer will perform on the South Lawn of the White House on Friday.

He’ll be the latest entertainer to perform at the White House as it returns to normal following Covid, albeit attendees are required to get tested.

James Taylor performed this week on the South Lawn at a ceremony marking the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.

The Bidens also hosted a pre-taped In Performance at the White House in December.

More to come.