Elton John reveals he has COVID-19, postpones tour

Elton John performs during the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour on Jan. 19, 2022 at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. (Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

That’ll be a record scratch for Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour. Again.

A pair of concerts the singer had scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday at American Airlines Center in Dallas have been postponed, after he tested positive for COVID-19.

“It is with great regret that the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour dates in Dallas set for Tuesday, January 25 and Wednesday, January 26 must be postponed due to Elton recently testing positive for COVID-19,” the official website reads. “Fortunately, Elton is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is experiencing only mild symptoms. Fans should hold on to their tickets as they will be honored at the rescheduled dates to be announced soon. Elton and the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour look forward to returning to the stage shortly.”

The “Levon” singer, 74, confirmed on social media that he’s experiencing only mild symptoms.

“Hi everyone, wanted to send a message to let you know that I have contracted COVID and so have had to reschedule my shows in Dallas. If you have tickets, you’ll be contacted with the new dates really soon. It’s always a massive disappointment to move shows and I’m so sorry to anyone who’s been inconvenienced by this but I want to keep myself and my staff safe. Fortunately, I’m fully vaccinated and boosted and my symptoms are mild so I’m fully expecting to be able to make the Arkansas shows this weekend. As always, thank you for all your love and support and I can’t wait to see you all soon!”

(Photo: Instagram)

John announced his latest world tour, which he had planned to be his last, in 2018. He cited plans to spend more time with his children, 11-year-old Zachary and Elijah, 9, whom he shares with husband David Furnish. Though he began it in 2018 and was supposed to finish it up within three years, John faced delays in 2020, as the world struggled with COVID-19, and then in late 2021, after hurting his hip in a fall. He had returned to the stage just last week.

Of course, the GLAAD Media Award nominee is far from the only artist to struggle during the pandemic. BTS, Garth Brooks, Taylor Swift, Stevie Nicks and many more, as well as musicians in the lineups for big festivals, such as New Orleans Jazz Fest and CMA Fest, have canceled shows.