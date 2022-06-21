Elon Musks’s ex Justine Wilson ‘proud’ of child’s name change

Elon Musk’s ex-wife, Justine Wilson, recounted a sweet conversation with one of the couple’s twins after it was revealed that their transgender daughter decided to legally change her name to cut all ties with her billionaire dad.

Wilson, who is the mother of five of Musk’s seven children, wrote on Twitter Monday that she was “proud” and shared the exchange with one of her 18-year-old twins, Vivian and Griffin.

“‘I had a weird childhood,’ my 18-year-old said to me,” Wilson, 49, wrote after news of Vivian’s gender and name change petition began circulating online.

Wilson, a Canadian-born fantasy author, then relayed the rest of the conversation, quoting the child as saying: “I can’t believe I’m as normal-seeming as I am.”

Wilson said she told the twin, “I’m very proud of you,” to which the child replied, “I’m proud of myself!”

Though Wilson didn’t specify which twin the conversation was with, the post came after news of Vivian deciding to publicly distance herself from the Tesla CEO broke Monday.

Wilson (right) was married to Musk between 2000 and 2008. Ryan Miller/Getty Images

A screenshot shared on Twitter by @KnowNothingTV showed legal documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court in Santa Monica for a petition to change a name.

TMZ reported that the paperwork, which is also in recognition of a change of gender and issuance of a birth certificate, was filed on behalf of 18-year-old Xavier Musk — the name she was given at birth.

The official reason given is stated as: “Gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

TMZ also reported that her full name will be Vivian Jenna Wilson, taking her mother’s last name, and that “she wants to be recognized as female.”

The name and gender change petition was reportedly filed back in April, shortly after Vivian and her twin brother, Griffin, turned 18, which is the age of consent in California.

Justine Wilson was married to Musk between 2000 and 2008. The ex-couple share five surviving children — all conceived via IVF — including 16-year-old triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian.

Musk, 50, has two other children, son X Æ A-Xii and daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, from his relationship with the singer Grimes.

Musk has a history of making controversial remarks about transgender people choosing which pronouns to use.

“I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare,” he wrote in a tweet in 2020.

He summed up his views on the subject even more succinctly when he tweeted a few months prior: “pronouns sucks.”