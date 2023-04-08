Elon Musk’s Twitter has wrongly labeled the BBC as being “government funded.”

The social media network made the change to the official @BBC account after stirring controversy by adding a similar tag to the NPR account in recent days.

The BBC account has 2.2M followers. At the time of publication, the BBC’s news accounts on Twitter did not feature the “government funded” tag.

The BBC is not funded by the UK government. It is funded by the British public, through a household levy known as the license fee.

The government plays a role in setting the level of the license fee, but the fee is collected by the companies contracted by the BBC through the TV Licensing authority.

The BBC’s operations and editorial decision-making are entirely independent of the government.

The Hamden Journal contacted Twitter for comment. The company’s press account automatically responded with a poop emoji. The BBC has been contacted for comment.