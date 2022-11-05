Elon Musk's Twitter Hit By Bad News

Elon Musk has taken over Twitter. 

The billionaire begins to make his mark on the social network, considered the de facto Town square of our time. 

One of its first major measures is the launch of an austerity cure materialized by massive layoffs. These drastic workforce reductions start this Friday, November 4, according to an internal memo seen by TheStreet.

“In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday,” the company said. “This action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward.”