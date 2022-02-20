The Hamden Journal

Elon Musk’s SpaceX Wants to Split Its Shares

Elon Musk’s SpaceX Wants to Split Its Shares

Is SpaceX a victim of its own success? 

We have to believe that the new conquest of space is attracting a large number of investors.

The rocket and space tech company started by Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Tesla Inc Report co-founder Elon Musk raised $337.35 million in December, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 

This round of funding has undoubtedly caused the valuation of the company to fly, which had already reached $100 billion dollars in October. The stock price was at $560 per SpaceX share at the time.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.