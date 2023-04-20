Elon Musk’s SpaceX starship explodes during test flight

Elon Musk’s SpaceX launched the world’s most powerful rocket, its 400-foot-tall Starship, on a historic test flight Thursday morning — only for it to explode mid-air just minutes later.

The giant rocket lifted off from the launch pad in Boca Chica, Texas a few minutes after Thursday’s launch window opened at 8:28 a.m. local time (9:28 a.m. ET).

Footage of the launch showed that the rocket — which SpaceX hopes will take people to the moon as early as 2025 — failed to separate from its booster and began spinning before it blew up as it traveled more than 1,300 mph 18 miles above the earth.

No one was on board the 400-foot-long rocket during the doomed launch – which was set to send the vessel orbiting around the world before crashing into the ocean near Hawaii.

Despite the explosion, the test run drew cheers from the control center and onlookers on the ground after the ship made it off the launchpad and into the atmosphere.

The launch represented a major step toward SpaceX’s goal of sending humans back to the moon and eventually to Mars.

Musk congratulated his team on an “exciting” test flight, noting that they had learned a lot for the next attempt in a few months.





Musk’s Starship rocket exploded minutes after liftoff Thursday. SpaceX





The rocket flew up 18 miles above Earth. SpaceX





Elon Musk reacts to the test flight explosion on Thursday.

“Starship just experienced what we call a rapid, unscheduled disassembly,” a launch commentator said.

“As we promised, excitement is guaranteed. Starship gave us a rather spectacular end to what was truly an incredible test.”

Data collected from the test run would improve the rocket’s reliability in the future, officials said.

NASA is partnering with Starship for an uncrewed test touchdown on the moon to prepare for the 2025 lunar landing.

Once the kinks are worked out, the stainless steel rocket is designed to be reusable, which would dramatically lower costs for both NASA and space tourism flights.

Musk has predicted in the past that launch costs could one day sink from around $10 million to as little as $1 million.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request from The Post of the value of the rocket that exploded, and the company has not publicly released the information.





The rocket failed to separate from its booster and began spinning before it blew up. REUTERS





Despite the explosion, the test run drew cheers from onlookers. AFP via Getty Images





Launching the rocket into space for the first time would be a major step towards SpaceX’s goal of sending humans back to the moon. SpaceX

The company sells its Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy launches for $62 million and $90 million respectively, far cheaper than the $4 billion launch cost of NASA’s latest giant rocket.

Musk has previously said Starships required $900,000 worth of fuel to launch.

